Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Chandigarh MC to harvest rainwater collected on pavements and roads

In 2019, the Union government had launched a flagship campaign Jal Shakti Abhiyan wherein rainwater harvesting was encouraged.

The civic body had already approved a budget of around Rs 2 crore for the same. (Representational/File)
In a first, rainwater collected on pavements and roads will now be harvested directly. For, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on a pilot basis has decided to install a rainwater harvesting system at one of the locations in southern sectors. This technology has been brought from Bangalore.

This has been decided with an aim to preserve water as the city receives a reasonable amount of rain during monsoon season.

Mayor Anup Gupta told The Indian Express, “It’s a good initiative and as of now we have zeroed in on certain locations. They will be finalised by the end of next week. We aim to install it before this monsoon so that work begins soon.”
He added, “For the financial year 2023-24, the civic body has already allocated a budget of Rs 2.5 crore for this specific project.”

The mayor specified that once successful, they will replicate the same model in remaining parts of the city. “We will first see if it succeeds then we will replicate it at other locations as well. The aim is to conserve water from points and locations which see maximum rainfall. We are analysing the locations,” he added.

Rs 2 crore budget approved
Not just this, with an aim to save rainwater, the Chandigarh civic body has also decided to install rainwater harvesting facility in all its 53 community centres in Chandigarh.

The civic body had already approved a budget of around Rs 2 crore for the same. To install one rainwater harvesting system at one community centre will cost the Municipal Corporation about Rs 15 lakh.

Mayor Gupta said, “We will be floating tenders for the same by the end of next month which is March-end. The work is expected to be completed by the end of this year around December.” He added, “We have around 50 community centres in Chandigarh and we thought of beginning with our government institutions first.”

2019 order not implemented
In 2019, the Union government had launched a flagship campaign Jal Shakti Abhiyan wherein rainwater harvesting was encouraged. Following the campaign, the Chandigarh Administration decided to make rainwater harvesting mandatory for buildings of all educational institutes, residential and industrial buildings constructed with size 1 kanal and above, group housing societies, commercial establishments, hospitals, religious institutions, clubs etc.

However, even after four years of the said order, the same remains unexecuted as only around 100 buildings have functional rainwater harvesting system of the total 826 buildings surveyed. The survey was conducted in July 2019 in compliance with Jal Shakti Abhiyan which mandates for intensive water conservation measures in identified water-stressed blocks and districts across the country.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 01:52 IST
