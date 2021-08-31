Chandigarh MC to do landscaping around judges’ houses in Sector 10-A for Rs 58.93L

The Chandigarh civic body will be carrying out landscaping around the judges’ houses in Sector 10-A at a cost of Rs 58.93 lakh. It will consist of the best of gym equipment in which high-end bearings will be used.

The state-of-the-art landscaping would be done by the civic body’s horticulture department and the agenda item would be taken up before the General House in the meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

It was specified that the green belt that is to be developed around judges’ houses in Sector 10-A would be done under the capital head “landscaping” with an approximate amount of Rs 58.93 lakh.

There would be the best of gym equipment in this green belt with space walkers and WAB boards where the MC has sought best parts to be used in the equipment.

Each specification of the equipment is also mentioned that the agency needs to fix.

The civic body specified that there should be multi-colour powder coating with polyester paints to be used on all the equipment. It was mentioned that the foot pedal on all the equipment should be of aluminum only.

“The seats should be made of high quality plastic with colour scheme in yellow or orange. The high-end bearings such as SKF/NBC must be used in all the equipment. WAB Board or Abbs Shaper should be of size:-972x980x462 mm. Two WAb Boards are raised on the pendulum pillar for exercising and agility of the abdomen and muscles,” it specified.

The MC mentioned that this equipment will help in “developing the strength and flexibility of lumbar and abdominal muscles consuming the fat in waist and abdomen, good for figure shaping and bodybuilding”.

There would be high-end space walker also for gyming. The MC mentioned that the space walker should be complete in all respects.

“All pipes used in the equipment should be galvanised with 3mm thickness. Multi-Colour Powder coating with polyester paints should be used on all the equipment. The foot pedal on all the equipment should be of aluminium only and the seats should be made of high quality plastic with colour scheme in yellow or orange. The high-end bearings such as SKF/NBC must be used in all the equipment,” it was mentioned.

Apart from dimension of 1100x460x1480mm, it was mentioned that the space walker should be a customizable multi-colour with complete powder coat.

The civic body may have not focused on each specification in any other open-air gym equipment, the way they have done in this project.

“There is a restrainer inside, the swing lever is not more than 65 degrees and having swing rod is made of 3 mm steel tube. Al alloy protecting covers are used at the top of other main tubes to protect from the rainwater. Anti- theft cover is made by stainless steel/high-quality plastic and the minimum height of the edge of swing component is not less than 80mm,” it was mentioned in the specifications.

It mentioned that “The Leg & Thigh Exerciser provides excellent cardiovascular exercise while developing the leg muscles. It allows a full range of movement in the hip joint improving flexibility and strength, without any impact or stress to joints and back and it is suitable for all ages”.

CHIEF ARCHITECT HAD SUBMITTED DRAWINGS

The Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration, had submitted drawings for development of green belt around judges’ houses in November 2019.

“Therefore, necessity arises for framing of rough cost estimate for development of green belt around judges’ houses in Sector 10-A, Chandigarh under capital head ‘landscaping’. Therefore, the area was inspected by the Sub Divisional Engineer concerned. Besides this, the area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu has also requested to develop this area. Accordingly, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 58.93 lakh has been prepared and submitted for arranging administrative approval and allotment of funds under the appropriate head of counts,” it was specified in the agenda prepared by the civic body.

The scope of the entire work will include not just earthwork in excavation and carriage but also providing and laying cement concrete 1:8:16 and 1:1 %, brick work with class designation, providing and fixing MS flat railing and plaster & pointing.

Rs 1 crore allocated

The division 1 of the horticulture department was allocated funds of Rs 1 crore for year 2021-22. Of the given funds, till July 2021 expenditure of Rs 36.04 lakh was incurred while remaining majority of it, that is Rs 58.93 lakh, will be spent in this project under (Plan) capital head “Landscaping Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh”.