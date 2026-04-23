Chandigarh MC urges timely payments: Rebate on property tax by May-end

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The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has urged the city residents, commercial establishments and property owners to avail the benefits of the ongoing property tax rebate scheme by making payments and clearing dues by May 31, 2026. Officials said the Assessment Year for Property Tax 2026-27 has commenced from April 1, 2026.
The rebate will be applicable on payments made from April 1, 2026, to May 31, 2026. Payments through cheque and demand draft will be accepted only up to May 26, 2026.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar informed that residential property owners can avail a 20 per cent rebate, while commercial property owners can avail a 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax during the rebate period.
Kumar said early payment of property tax helps citizens avail maximum rebate and also strengthens the civic body’s financial resources. Property tax is a major source of revenue for the Municipal Corporation. It is utilised for providing essential services such as sanitation, road maintenance, water supply and urban development works across the city, he said.
The officials have also advised the citizens to check their current demand along with any arrears on the official portal, e-Sampark, before making the payment.
The civic body has appealed to all residents, commercial establishments and property owners to clear their dues within the stipulated rebate period in order to avail the applicable benefits.
The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has made adequate arrangements for smooth and hassle-free payment through online and offline modes.
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