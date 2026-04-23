Chandigarh MC urges timely payments: Rebate on property tax by May-end

The rebate will be applicable on payments made from April 1, 2026, to May 31, 2026. (File Photo)

The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has urged the city residents, commercial establishments and property owners to avail the benefits of the ongoing property tax rebate scheme by making payments and clearing dues by May 31, 2026. Officials said the Assessment Year for Property Tax 2026-27 has commenced from April 1, 2026.

The rebate will be applicable on payments made from April 1, 2026, to May 31, 2026. Payments through cheque and demand draft will be accepted only up to May 26, 2026.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar informed that residential property owners can avail a 20 per cent rebate, while commercial property owners can avail a 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax during the rebate period.