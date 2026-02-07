Chandigarh MC’s ‘Swachh Sawari’ boosts RRR mission: donated articles refurbished, redistributed for Re 1 only

The administration is also hopeful that such citizen-centric programmes will contribute positively to the city’s performance in the upcoming Swachhata Survekshan. (Photo: X/@MCChandigarh)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s citizen-driven initiative “Swachh Sawari” is gaining traction as a key component of the city’s “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR)” mission under the Swachh Bharat Mission, with sector-wise collection of reusable household items aimed at supporting the underprivileged.

Under the initiative, residents can donate old, but usable items such as clothes, footwear, toys, books and other household essentials. The material is collected through designated vehicles and transported sector-wise to the Municipal Corporation’s RRR store, where it is refurbished and redistributed through ‘One Rupee stores’. Each item is made available to beneficiaries at a nominal cost of Re 1.