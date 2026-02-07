Chandigarh MC’s ‘Swachh Sawari’ boosts RRR mission: donated articles refurbished, redistributed for Re 1 only

Initiative ensures unused household items are put to meaningful use while supporting economically weaker sections of society: mayor

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 11:38 AM IST
chandigarh swacch survekshanThe administration is also hopeful that such citizen-centric programmes will contribute positively to the city’s performance in the upcoming Swachhata Survekshan. (Photo: X/@MCChandigarh)
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s citizen-driven initiative “Swachh Sawari” is gaining traction as a key component of the city’s “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR)” mission under the Swachh Bharat Mission, with sector-wise collection of reusable household items aimed at supporting the underprivileged.

Under the initiative, residents can donate old, but usable items such as clothes, footwear, toys, books and other household essentials. The material is collected through designated vehicles and transported sector-wise to the Municipal Corporation’s RRR store, where it is refurbished and redistributed through ‘One Rupee stores’. Each item is made available to beneficiaries at a nominal cost of Re 1.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said, “The initiative reflects the concept of ‘Aapke Ghar Se Unke Ghar Tak‘, ensuring unused household items are put to meaningful use while supporting economically weaker sections of society. The programme not only promotes reuse, but also encourages responsible consumption and sustainable living among residents.”

Apart from its social welfare impact, Swachh Sawari is also being used as a tool to spread awareness about scientific waste management and segregation at source. MC officials said the initiative motivates citizens to actively participate in cleanliness drives and environmental conservation by reducing waste sent to landfills.

With increasing public participation, officials said, the initiative is helping Chandigarh strengthen its cleanliness and sustainability goals while improving the overall quality of life in the city.

The administration is also hopeful that such citizen-centric programmes will contribute positively to the city’s performance in the upcoming Swachhata Survekshan.

MC officials said residents interested in donating items could contact the Swachh Sawari and Nayasa helpline at 9041998099 or the designated driver at 9815903050.

