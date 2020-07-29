Chandigarh: MC proposes to hike rates for eating joints, owners raise objections

For the eating joints, in front of the day market where till now there were no charges, the committee proposed Rs 3,000 a month. (Representational) For the eating joints, in front of the day market where till now there were no charges, the committee proposed Rs 3,000 a month. (Representational)

In the middle of the pandemic, the Chandigarh civic body has proposed a hike in the rates of provision of putting chairs and tables outside the eating joints.

The Chandigarh civic body gives permission to eating joints for temporarily putting up chairs and tables outside during certain hours. Most of the dhaba owners and other eating joints put up chairs and tables on footpath outside during evening hours.

For the eating joints, in front of the day market where till now there were no charges, the committee proposed Rs 3,000 a month. For permission in front of booths the charges that were Rs 3,000, proposed ones are Rs 4,500. In front of bay shops, the proposed charges are Rs 7,500 instead of Rs 5,000 and in front of SCF or SCO, charges proposed are Rs 10,500 instead of Rs 7,000 a month.

Rates proposed for those which are located in corner belts are almost double.

The committee also proposed that instead of just evening, permission for lunch (12.30 to 3.30 pm) and dinner hours (7 pm to 10 pm) be also given to these owners.

Eating joint owners are not convinced by the proposal as they say that their business is already suffering during pandemic.

An eatery owner based in Sector 11 on condition of anonymity said, “We are not getting people for dining and they want to hike the rates. Who is coming and eating out as before? We have already suffered a lot and now these hiked rates! At least the civic body should wait for the pandemic situation to get over.”

These rates were proposed during the revenue generation meeting of a committee.

