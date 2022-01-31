Chandigarh: MC prepares draft budget of 1,725 cr

The Chandigarh civic body has prepared a draft budget of Rs 1,725 crore for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Of this, Rs 401.42 crore have been allocated under the capital head while Rs 1323 crore have been allocated under the revenue head. Capital head includes all development works that need to be carried out while revenue head includes all salaries, receipts and committed liabilities.

The draft budget will be tabled in a special House meeting of the Chandigarh civic body. The House will suggest certain amendments after which the budget will stand approved.

The civic body is estimating to collect its own receipts for year 2022-2023 for about Rs 616 crore. In year 2021-2022, it had an estimated collection of Rs 444.61 crore as revenue receipts. This time they have kept a provision of grant-in aid of Rs 981 crore from the government.

In the draft budget, Chandigarh civic body has allocated around Rs 121 crore under the building and roads wing, Rs 24.40 crore have been allocated under the civic works.

An amount of Rs 17.10 crore has been allocated under the solid waste management head and a budget of Rs 31.37 crore has been allocated under the head of augmentation of water supply system.

For infrastructure facilities in areas that have been recently merged under the Municipal Corporation, an amount of Rs 5.50 crore have been allocated for them.

For sanitation and other allied services, a budget of Rs 4.38 crore has been allocated.

This time for the development of gaushalas, an amount of Rs 12 crore have been allocated and for the ward development fund, an amount of Rs 3,080 lakh have been allocated.

Under the head of transport section, about Rs 20.35 crore has been allocated while Rs 5 crore has been allocated under the fire and rescue service.

Providing basic amenities to EWS: Rs 7.5 CR

The slum dwellers have been rehabilitated in various rehabilitation colonies by the Chandigarh Administration. There are various rehabilitation colonies, viz. Indira Colony, Maulijagran Colony, Bapu Dham Colony Sector 26, Kajheri Colony, Sector 52 Palsora Colony, Sector 56 Maloya Colony, Dadumajra Colony, Milk Colony Dhanas, Janta and Kumhar Colony, Sector 25. Ram Darbar & Khuda Lahora Colony and New Dhanas Colony. These colonies were provided with basic amenities at the time of inception so as to keep the cost of dwelling unit to the minimum.

It was stated that with the passage of time, the residents of these colonies have constructed multi-storeys on the ground floors resulting in steep increase in the population. The services provided in these colonies are overburdened and need to be upgraded for which provision under this budget has been kept.

Improvements of roads and bridges and infrastructure facilities – Rs 121.50 cr

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh is maintaining approx 2000 kms of various types of roads i.e.V-3, V-4, V-5, V-6, and parking lots. As per the prevailing practice of Municipal Corporation and as per MORT&H (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) guidelines every road is to be recarpeted after five years. Accordingly, approx. i.e. 400 Kms length of roads needs to be recarpeted every year.

In addition, numbers of works have been approved for providing and fixing PCC tiles along various type of roads and footpaths as per paver policy to facilitate pedestrians and parking of vehicles There are various schemes/ongoing works which have been approved by the General House/F&CC/Roads Committee, the expenditure of which is likely to be incurred during 2022-2023.

In addition, Budget provision is also required for new proposed works which are to be executed during 2022-2023,it was specified in the budget.

Accordingly, provision of Rs.12150.00 Lakhs has been made for the year 2022-23 to meet with the expenditure to be incurred.

Solid waste management – Rs 17.10 cr

The budget draft specifies that to improve the processing of waste of the city, it was proposed to overhaul the dry waste processing in the garbage processing plant so that approximate 200 tons per day of dry waste can be treated.

It is also proposed to enhance the capacity of the wet waste plant so as to treat 300 tons per day of wet waste generated in the city.

“The work of bio-mining of existing legacy waste has also been proposed in the budget amounting to Rs 7700 lakh. Provision for any machinery required for SWM/MOH has also been taken as Rs 600 lakh,” it was specified.

Among the receipt is revenue from these sources

Among the own receipts it has estimated, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation aims to collect Rs 616 crore from its own revenue.

Under this amount, it includes revenue from water tariff and sewerage cess which is about Rs 156 crore, collection from property tax commercial is about Rs 65 crore and that from residential is estimated to be about Rs 15 crore.

Receipts from other departments of MC include an estimated collection of about Rs 132 crore.

The aim to collect revenue from garbage collection charges includes Rs 18 crore and cow fee includes an amount of Rs 17 crore.

This time, collection from its petrol pumps also include a good share of estimate.

Revenue from petrol pumps is estimated to be around Rs 84.13 crore and Rs 84.85 crore from two of them. Then another petrol pump is estimated to give around Rs 42.25 crore and from CNG petrol pump around Rs 25.29 crore.

Estate receipts are expected to give around Rs 11 crore.

Will the house pass the budget?

Looking at the previous House meeting’s incident where almost all the agenda items had to be passed by voting because the Aam Aadmi Party councillors and Congress councillors were protesting, it is anticipated that even the budget will see voting take place.

In the House meeting, voting took place to pass the crucial agenda items of the dumping ground. There was such a ruckus that marshals had to be called in to remove the protesting councillors.

The House includes 14 councillors from the AAP, 13 from the BJP, seven from the Congress and and one from the Akali Dal.

With the budget being tabled for approval, it is expected that Chandigarh Mayor (BJP councillor) Sarabjit Kaur may face heavy opposition even on the passing of the budget.