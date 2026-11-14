AAP banks on political families, fields wives of sitting councillors in first list for Chandigarh MC polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, with political families and established party faces dominating the selection. As the recently held ward-reservation exercise reshuffled various wards reserved for women, the list featured wives of sitting councillors being fielded from wards represented by their husbands. It also included incumbent councillors and leaders who have remained active in the civic body’s House.

Among the prominent names is Satnam Kaur, who has been fielded from Ward 30. She is the wife of a councillor who died during a study tour and the sister-in-law of senior AAP leader Hardeep Singh. Her candidature brings a significant political family connection into the electoral contest.

Another notable choice is Radhika Dhingra, wife of AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra, who has been fielded from Ward 25, comprising Sectors 37 and 38. The ward is currently represented by her husband, but will now have a woman councillor.

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Radhika holds an MA in Economics and a BEd degree. She was previously working as a teacher but took a break after the birth of her child. She is also associated with the Dhingra DM Foundation Trust. Her candidature is another instance of the party choosing a family member of a sitting councillor to contest from the same political stronghold.

“Radhika has always been actively involved in social work and understands the issues people face. Though she was earlier a teacher, she has taken a break after the birth of our child. She is well-educated and has the willingness to work for society. I am confident that she will take up the responsibility sincerely and connect with people at the grassroots,” Yogesh said.

Similarly, Gurpreet Kaur Laddi, wife of councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi, has been fielded from Ward 21. Jasbir Laddi has been an active member of the Municipal Corporation House and has often been vocal during discussions on civic issues. He had also made headlines following a heated exchange with former Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher in the House.

The party has also reposed faith in incumbent councillors. Kuldeep Kumar, who had earlier served as Mayor of Chandigarh, has been fielded from Ward 24, since his current seat, Ward 26, will this time have a woman councillor. He had become Mayor following the controversy surrounding the 2024 mayoral election, when presiding officer Anil Masih was accused of tampering with ballot papers. The controversy had triggered a major political storm, eventually leading the Supreme Court to declare Kuldeep Kumar the winner.

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Anju Katyal, the incumbent councillor from Ward 22, has also been retained by the party.

Among the other candidates announced in the first list are advocate Arun Prabha from Ward 32, Ajit Singh Jind from Ward 27, Dildar Singh from Ward 1, and Omkar Aulakh from Ward 23.

With the present civic body House’s term ending, the elections will be an important test of the party’s organisational strength and its ability to retain its hold in Chandigarh.