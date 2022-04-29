Chandigarh MC panel to frame policy on entry tax for commercial vehicles

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is mulling imposition of entry tax on commercial vehicles. The issue was discussed in the Finance and Contract Committee meeting of the corporation Thursday.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon. It was also attended by Commissioner Anindita Mitra and other members of the committee that included Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Saurabh Joshi, Jasbir Singh, Gurbax Rawat, Taruna Mehta and other senior officers of MC.

A statement issued in this regard said, “The committee discussed and decided to explore possibility to introduce entry tax for commercial vehicles to generate revenue.”

Several discussions in the past have taken place for the imposition of entry tax but nothing substantial was done. However, now in order to generate revenue, the issue of entry tax was brought forth in the Finance and Contract Committee meeting.

The committee members also discussed and asked the officers concerned to frame a policy regarding maintenance of parks through job work instead of manpower. In early 2017, the House had unanimously resolved to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles in Chandigarh.

They had said that they will work out modalities to impose tax on the lines of Delhi Municipal Corporation. From Rs 100 on taxis to Rs 800 on 10-wheel trucks, all tax structures were being studied.

However, the same was put on hold. Also, in the meeting on the issue of repairs in government houses owned by the MC, the members asked the officers to prepare estimates and put up consolidated agenda for 15-20 residential houses for repair/renovation of employees’ houses within the jurisdiction of MC.

The committee members also discussed various other important agenda items in detail and accorded approval to many issues.

The committee members approved the agenda for purchase of fire equipment for newly purchased three water tenders for fire & rescue services, MC, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of Rs 22.45 lakh. The committee also accorded approval of providing lights on Sports Complex, Manimajra, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 11.22 lakh.

Special repair of waterworks house at Water Works Colony, Sector 32, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 14.20 lakh was also approved.

Providing and laying of 90mm & 110mm HDPE pipeline in various parks of sectors 29,32,33,45,51, Bapu Dham, Ramdarbar & Manimajra Chandigarh within the jurisdiction of SDE MCPH Sub-Division No. 19, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 43.98 lakh was also approved.

Providing and fixing railing on boundary wall on MHC, Manimajra, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 43.10 lakh and providing and installing furniture in Community Centre in Sundar Nagar, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 7.20 lakh was also approved.

The work of development of five parks with landscaping work, providing and fixing of rose creeper bower, PCC benchers & open air gymnastic fitness equipment at various locations of sectors 15 and 16, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 24.72 lakh was given the go-ahead.

The committee also approved reconstruction of damaged footpath along with V-5 road, Sector 20, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 33.57 lakh and reconstruction of damaged footpath along with V-5 road Sector 30, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 44.52 lakh. Renovation of Community Centre, Sector 40, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 44.84 lakh was also approved.