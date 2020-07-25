Chandigarh MC panel proposes green tax for commercial vehicles coming from other states

Asia’s largest motor Market in Manimajra, Chandigarh catering to a relatively increased crowd after opening on the basis of odd and even. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Asia’s largest motor Market in Manimajra, Chandigarh catering to a relatively increased crowd after opening on the basis of odd and even. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

A Municipal Corporation panel constituted to discuss revenue generation has proposed the imposition of green tax on commercial vehicles of other states entering Chandigarh.

During the meeting, the panel discussed in details about the financial status of the civic body and the sources that could enhance its income.

The committee decided that an agenda will be put forth in the general house meeting regarding the levying of green tax on commercial vehicles of other states that enter the UT. It was also suggested that possibilities be explored to allow petrol limit instead of providing separate vehicles to the MC officers, excluding senior officers in the corporation, to avoid the expenditure of maintenance and services of the vehicles. Regarding the revenue generation policies, the panel decided to review the rates and policy on cable/optical fiber and put forth the same in the general house. The panel also suggested that charges be fixed for cables crossing through trees, road berms and MC land. It was also decided that the maintenance policy of public services, including open air gyms and children’s play equipment, will be reviewed to curtail any extra expenditure. The inventory of all open air gym equipment, children’s play equipment, benches, swings and huts will be maintained and discussed in details in the next meeting, the panel further specified.

On the issue of parks, it was decided that parks that are maintained by resident welfare associations will be checked and reviewed regularly. Moreover, properties belonging to the MCC, such as an open air theater at Sector 48 and Mahila Bhawan at Sector 38 will be given on rent and booking of such properties be open at the earliest. The panel will also visit the Sector 48 open air theater and Sector 38’s Mahila Bhawan, to take stock of infrastructure and facilities available there. The details of the total manpower deployed in the Sanitation wing, including the machinery deployed (owned or hired on rent basis), be prepared and put forth for discussion in the next meeting, along with the national norms to deploy sanitation workers as per the area specified.

The panel also decided to prepare a proposal to allow advertisements on the municipal corporation’s vehicles to generate revenue. A policy will also be framed to collect charges from different areas, where shop owners have encroached upon government land such as backsides and corners of booths, showrooms and bayshops across the city.

A survey will be conducted in this regard and charges be decided on per sq ft basis till the final policy is notified. The panel will meet again on July 29.

