Chandigarh: MC officials, councillors to visit Pune for another waste management study tour

In the name of solid waste management, several tours have been undertaken to study this topic at several places, at a cost of over Rs 2 crore has been. (Representational image)

Almost a week after the General House meeting, the civic body Sunday decided that councillors and officials will be going to Pune on a tour to ‘study’ waste management.

Sources said the destination was chosen keeping in mind the technology of waste to energy plant that has been seen in Pune. The group will be leaving next week.

“We have zeroed in on Pune to see waste to energy plant. A meeting in this regard is to be held tomorrow,” said a senior official.

Councillors have visited Pune several times with waste management being one of the key reasons of the visit.

Meanwhile, citizens suggested the tour be done virtually, like students are currently doing. “When students and others have been carrying out everything online, then why not this? It is a waste to energy plant and it can be seen online. Why waste public funds for staying there for long in a five-star hotel, eating out and then having a junket?” questioned Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Association.

Last Tuesday, the House had resolved to visit either Pune or Nashik, since they couldn’t decide the technology to be used in setting up the waste processing plant in Chandigarh.

The agenda item regarding the expression of interest for upgradation and maintenance of garbage processing plant at Chandigarh was placed before the General House of MC in its 297th meeting on May 31 wherein it was decided to visit some plants before finalising any technology of waste processing. Accordingly, councillors had visited Delhi on June 16.

In the case of M/s Hyderabad Integrated MSW Pvt Ltd, it was stated that the company participated in the EOI process, called for the project. “The company is maintaining Integrated Project Processing and Disposal of 2700 TPD for NDMC, Delhi. The plant is situated at Bawana, Industrial Area, Delhi. At least 2100 TPD garbage is collected by the agency from parts of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and stored in storage yard. The dry waste is used for generation of power through boilers and turbines. 24 MW power is generated,” it was specified.

In the case of JITF Urban Infrastructure Ltd, New Delhi, it was said that the company did not participate in the current EOI process. “However, their Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Processing plant on DBOT basis at Timarpur. Okhla, New Delhi, is processing 1950 TPD waste to energy. The garbage is collected by MC Delhi and provided to agency for processing. The waste is fed to boilers and 20.9 MW power is generated through turbines. There is a proper leachate collection and treatment system,” it was stated.

The councillors also visited Ambala on June 22, but nothing co conclusive was decided.