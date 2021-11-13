Chandigarh: MC nod to market welfare bodies to run 60 parking lots

The General House of the Municipal Corporation gave the go-ahead and in-principle approval to the market welfare associations to run 60 parking lots of Chandigarh. Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that terms and conditions will be chalked out for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

In the General House, Charanjiv Singh, nominated councillor who represents traders, said that the clause of responsibility of theft of vehicle on market welfare associations be removed.

There are around 60 markets situated on V-4 roads most of which are not being managed by anyone. The market associations have already given a request to hand over these parking lots to market associations.

The parking area will be handed over to market welfare association initially for two years extendable up to three years subject to satisfactory operation of parking by the market association.

The association will operate the parking free of cost and ensure that no parking fee is charged from general public, it was stated. In case any complaint of charging parking fee is received with the municipal corporation, Chandigarh, it was stated that they will reserve the right to cancel the same. Also, in case of any litigation, the market association will be liable for the same and Chandigarh courts will have jurisdiction for this.

An MoU will be signed between Municipal Corporation and president, Market Welfare Association of Sector Markets, Chandigarh.

The move began in 2019 when the then commissioner in a meeting of General House of the corporation held on February 14, 2019 (minutes confirmed in 269th meeting), said that draft memorandum for operation and management of parking lots by market associations in different sector markets of Chandigarh need to be prepared and placed before the

House for approval.

Accordingly, a committee was constituted to prepare two types of MoU. A meeting regarding the issue was held on February 26, 2019, wherein the draft terms and conditions had been proposed by the committee and the committee recommended that the approval of Additional Commissioner-Il may be obtained before placing the same in the next meeting of General House of the corporation.

The draft MoU was also prepared. As per records, the matter was pending. Thereafter, meetings held on August 4 and August 13 this year under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner-Il were held with the presidents of market associations, wherein the draft MoU prepared earlier by the parking branch was placed before all the officers/members and presidents of market welfare associations. In the said meetings, presidents requested that two MoUs be prepared, including one for operation of parking at free of cost.

The committee again met on September 7, 2021, wherein after some changes two MoUs prepared by the parking branch were finalised.

Then, the matter regarding operation and management of parking lots by market association in different sector markets of Chandigarh was put up before the Commissioner for approval to place the same before the General House of the corporation.

The Commissioner then asked the officers to prepare and place agenda only for operation of parking free of cost to avoid confusion among the general public and uniformity.

Administrative matter

Some councillors wanted that terms and conditions of MoU be tabled in the General House for discussion. However, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra stated that this is an administrative matter and not a legislative matter.