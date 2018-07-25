Chandigarh MC mulls over hike in penalty for wasting water

The members of the committee stated that the penalty for wasting water be enhanced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) The members of the committee stated that the penalty for wasting water be enhanced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Municipal Corporation (MC) Chandigarh has proposed to increase the penalty for wasting water. It was decided during a meeting of Water Supply and Sewerage Disposal Committee, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, held here under the chairmanship of councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana on Tuesday.

The members of the committee stated that the penalty for wasting water be enhanced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.

The committee members suggested that strict legal action be taken against regular violators to avoid water wastage through overflow and leakage of water tanks and pipelines in households and commercial areas. The members were of the view that consumption of hotels be checked and illegal water storage tanks be sealed immediately.

The members also asked the MC officials to take regular report from the meter readers about the faulty and illegal connections to tap the wastage and theft of water supply. The committee members were of the view that water supply pressure be improved in all the sectors, especially in three-storey buildings and proper awareness should be spread to save water.

The members asked the concerned officials to provide a list of functional tube wells with distribution lines. It was also discussed to visit the neighbouring states to see the chlorination system adopted by them. They said that possibilities be also explored for adoption of latest technologies of chlorination.

Pumping motors in the tube wells be checked on a regular basis and changed wherever required, the officials were directed. The committee members asked the concerned officials to prepare estimates to provide toilet blocks near all the tube wells and to initiate repair and cleanliness works in the existing ones on priority basis. The committee also suggested to upgrade and strengthen the existing water supply system, storm and sewer lines in all the villages.

The committee will visit Jandpur and Kajauli project to take stock of the work of additional water supply pipeline. “Existing shallow tube wells be made functional and provide shallow tube wells where tertiary treated water supply lines are not laid down yet especially, in villages and colonies to develop green parks,” it was stated by the members.

The committee also asked the officials to prepare status report regarding the provision of machinery and requirement in the water supply and sewerage disposal systems, including the existing tube wells.

