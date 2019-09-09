Chandigarh MC may slash by one-fourth fine for leaving cattle in Mohali

AFTER BEING unsuccessful in trying to control the stray cattle menace in the city, the Municipal Corporation is now considering the option of reducing the fine levied on people who leave their cattle within the city limits.

At present, the MC charges Rs 20,000 per cattle, from the owners who leave their animals in the city. The MC has proposed to reduce the fine to Rs 5,000 per cattle. An agenda in this regard will be brought into the General House meeting, scheduled to be held on September 10.

The MC mentioned in its agenda that they caught 332 cows this year but due to the fine nobody came forward to claim the cattle. This has created problems for the civic body as the present cow shed in Phase VI is exceeding its limits.

The fine was hiked last year to discourage people from leaving their cattle in the city. But stray cattle can still be seen on city roads.

Councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi who raised the issue number of times in the meetings, said that only reducing the fine is not a solution. “There is only one cow shed in the city which is already over crowded. We must build more sheds so that we can keep the cattle there,” Bedi added.