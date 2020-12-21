Chandigarh: MC makes road recarpeting estimate worth Rs 74 cr

Accordingly, each and every road needs inspection by NITTTR to frame the estimates accordingly on the recommendations of NITTTR, it was said. (Representational)

Even as the existing roads have not been repaired properly, the civic body has made a new estimate for road recarpeting for 2021-22 worth Rs 74 crore.

The Municipal Corporation had signed an MoU with NITTTR on December 3, 2019, regarding technical recommendations for carrying out renewal course for re-carpeting of various roads as well as quality control consultancy.

Accordingly, each and every road needs inspection by NITTTR to frame the estimates accordingly on the recommendations of NITTTR, it was said.

The total road length within jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation is 18,59,02 km and re-carpeting is being done after an interval of every five year so as to provide smooth and riding surface to the commuters. The total road length in km required to be recarpeted in FY 2021-22 is 431.46 km.

“Moreover, it is also apprised that the scope of works will include maintenance of roads for five years and the restoration of road cut on bituminous surface which will be taken in the scope of contract agreement and as such it is submitted that the funds to the tune of Rs 7,495.62 lacs will be required to execute the re-carpeting works as the works shall be carried out as per the specification recommended by NITTTR/ MORTH specification with latest edition amended to date,” the agenda stated.

The quality control work will also be monitored by NITTTR as per MoU, it was said.

Chandigarh, the planned city, has been grappling with potholed roads for the last over a year and a half. Commuters have been put to harassment due to the potholed roads. The civic body manages 80 per cent of the roads in the city. All V3, V4, V5, V6, parkings and local roads are managed by them. The UT Administration manages V1 and V2 roads of the city.

