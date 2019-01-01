Chandigarh MC likely to take action from January 2, many start removing encroachments on their own

WITH THE deadline of removing encroachments in front of their houses, institutions and commercial buildings in Sector 19 getting over, the Municipal Corporation has decided to take action from January 2.

“In fact, we don’t want any unpleasant incident on January 1. So we have sent a note to the Commissioner seeking approval to begin taking action from January 2,” a senior official of the engineering wing of the Municipal Corporation said. Meanwhile, some residents have started removing the encroachments made in the form of green belts.

Workers were seen removing the barbed wires around the green belts put up by the house owners at the rear side of Paryavaran Bhavan.

On December 24, MC Commissioner K K Yadav had ordered that all house owners and occupants of commercial buildings in Sector 19 shall remove encroachments in front of their houses, institutions or commercial buildings within eight days, failing which the civic body shall remove them and also impose recovery charges on them.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had rapped the Chandigarh Administration and MC for failing to remove encroachments in front of houses in the name of greenery. The issue was discussed during the hearing of a traffic regulation case. The corporation had issued public notices through various media.

“The owners and occupiers shall remove all encroachments in front of their houses, institution buildings and commercial buildings within a period of eight days, failing which the same will be removed by MC Chandigarh and charges thereof shall be recovered from the owners/occupants,” the public notice had stated.