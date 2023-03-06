Chandigarh MC likely to buy desktops, printers, scanners worth `2.13 crore

Stating that “it has started various e-governance initiatives and there is requirement of updated hardware”, the Chandigarh civic body would be purchasing desktops, printers and scanners worth Rs 2.13 crore.

An agenda item in this regard would be placed for approval before the General House meeting scheduled for Monday. This item has been brought as supplementary agenda.

According to sources, it is specified that there is a requirement of 197 desktops worth Rs 1,37,90,000, which means Rs 70,000 per desktop tentatively. Then, it is mentioned that they require multi-function printers which is around 153 in number for about Rs 53,55,000, that is Rs 35,000 each. Besides, they need 27 scanners, 86 UPS at a cost of Rs 6,75,000 and Rs 3,87,000, respectively. Each scanner is to cost Rs 25,000 and one UPS Rs 4,500.

Then the details also mentioned that there is a requirement of single-function printers, about 58 in number, with each costing around Rs 20,000, that is a total of Rs 11,60,000. The total cost of all comes out to Rs 2,13,67,000, approval for which has been sought from the General House.

In the agenda item drafted in this regard, the civic body said, “The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has started various e-governance initiatives like e-office, file tracking system, e-HRMS, SewaMC, e-auction, gem for which there is a requirement of updated hardware. Accordingly, the requirement of IT hardware has been obtained from the various wings/branches/divisions/fire-station etc. of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.”

“As per requirement, following items have been assessed and compiled by Technical Committee and are required to be procured through Gem by the IT Branch, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh. The approximate cost of required IT hardware is Rs 2,13,67,000. The matter is placed before the General House of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh for consideration and approval for purchase of above items through GeM,” it was noted.

It was also mentioned that the expenditure so involved be met out from budget account of information technology revenue expenditure for the financial year 2023-24.

As per department-wise demand, maximum desktops, that is 20 , 15 printers, 20 multi-function printers, 10 scanners and 15 UPS, are to be kept in emergency IT stock.

Then the office of medical officer of health has sought 18 desktops, 18 multi-function printers and 18 UPS while public health division two has sought 15 desktops, 10 printers, three multi-function printers, three scanners and 15 UPS. The fire branch along with fire station has sought 12 desktops, two printers, five multi-function printers and one scanner.