Chandigarh MC launches ‘One Pass’ smart parking system

The initiative was inaugurated by Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla at the MC parking site in Sector 22 in collaboration with Bank of Baroda. (File Photo)

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Chandigarh on Monday launched the ‘MC One Pass’ smart parking system, which will be valid across all parking sites managed by the civic body, including the surface parking opposite Elante Mall, parking sites in Sectors 17, 22 and 35, Lake Parking, the multi-level parking in Sector 17, and other designated MC parking locations.

The initiative was inaugurated by Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla at the MC parking site in Sector 22 in collaboration with Bank of Baroda.

Under the citizen-friendly digital scheme, monthly parking passes will be available at Rs 250 for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for four-wheelers, aimed at easing parking hassles for daily commuters and residents.