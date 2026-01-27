Chandigarh MC launches ‘One Pass’ smart parking system

Will be available at Rs 250 for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for four-wheelers

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Chandigarh on Monday launched the ‘MC One Pass’ smart parking system, which will be valid across all parking sites managed by the civic body, including the surface parking opposite Elante Mall, parking sites in Sectors 17, 22 and 35, Lake Parking, the multi-level parking in Sector 17, and other designated MC parking locations.

The initiative was inaugurated by Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla at the MC parking site in Sector 22 in collaboration with Bank of Baroda.

Under the citizen-friendly digital scheme, monthly parking passes will be available at Rs 250 for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for four-wheelers, aimed at easing parking hassles for daily commuters and residents.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said the MC One Pass is a major step towards modernising Chandigarh’s parking ecosystem by offering a seamless, cashless and fully digital solution. She said the initiative reflects the civic body’s commitment to smart, transparent and citizen-centric urban mobility.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, said the scheme also covers commercial four-wheelers with yellow number plates, making it an inclusive reform in parking management. He added that the system would reduce manual intervention, improve transparency and ensure efficient and organised parking across the city.

Powered by Bank of Baroda, the MC One Pass can be obtained without visiting any office. Citizens can generate their monthly passes by scanning a QR code available on the MC and Bank of Baroda websites, at parking sites and through newspaper publications.

The Commissioner said the pass-based parking system would be expanded to additional locations in a phased manner to ensure a uniform, hassle-free and digitally enabled parking experience across Chandigarh.

The launch was attended by MC Special Commissioner Pardeep Kumar, Joint Commissioner Dr Inder Jeet, area councillor Damanpreet Singh, other councillors, representatives of traders associations, and senior officials of Bank of Baroda.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
