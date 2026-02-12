Chandigarh MC intensifies enforcement against banned single-use plastics, issues 13 challans

During the raid, teams found several violators using banned plastic items, following which penalties were imposed on the spot.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 12, 2026 02:45 PM IST
In addition to enforcement, the corporation also organised a cleanliness and awareness campaign at Shivalik Enclave, NAC Ward No. 6, Manimajra, aimed at promoting responsible waste management among residents.In addition to enforcement, the corporation also organised a cleanliness and awareness campaign at Shivalik Enclave, NAC Ward No. 6, Manimajra, aimed at promoting responsible waste management among residents.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday intensified its enforcement against banned single-use plastics, issuing 13 challans during a special inspection drive in Manimajra as part of its ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2026 campaign.

MC officials said the action was carried out to reinforce the civic body’s zero-tolerance policy towards the use of prohibited polythene materials.

During the raid, teams found several violators using banned plastic items, following which penalties were imposed on the spot. The MC authorities warned that strict action will continue against offenders and that surprise inspections will be conducted regularly across different parts of the city to ensure adherence to environmental norms.

In addition to enforcement, the corporation also organised a cleanliness and awareness campaign at Shivalik Enclave, NAC Ward No. 6, Manimajra, aimed at promoting responsible waste management among residents. Officials educated citizens about the importance of segregating waste at source and explained how household waste should be divided into four categories — wet waste, dry waste, domestic hazardous waste, and sanitary waste.

Civic officials emphasised that public participation is crucial to achieving sustainable sanitation goals and improving Chandigarh’s performance in national cleanliness rankings. Residents were encouraged to adopt environmentally responsible practices and avoid single-use plastics.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rafale
Rajnath-led DAC clears proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement