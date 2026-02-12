Chandigarh MC intensifies enforcement against banned single-use plastics, issues 13 challans

In addition to enforcement, the corporation also organised a cleanliness and awareness campaign at Shivalik Enclave, NAC Ward No. 6, Manimajra, aimed at promoting responsible waste management among residents.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday intensified its enforcement against banned single-use plastics, issuing 13 challans during a special inspection drive in Manimajra as part of its ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2026 campaign.

MC officials said the action was carried out to reinforce the civic body’s zero-tolerance policy towards the use of prohibited polythene materials.

During the raid, teams found several violators using banned plastic items, following which penalties were imposed on the spot. The MC authorities warned that strict action will continue against offenders and that surprise inspections will be conducted regularly across different parts of the city to ensure adherence to environmental norms.