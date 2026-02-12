Chandigarh MC intensifies enforcement against banned single-use plastics, issues 13 challans

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday intensified its enforcement against banned single-use plastics, issuing 13 challans during a special inspection drive in Manimajra as part of its ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2026 campaign.
MC officials said the action was carried out to reinforce the civic body’s zero-tolerance policy towards the use of prohibited polythene materials.
During the raid, teams found several violators using banned plastic items, following which penalties were imposed on the spot. The MC authorities warned that strict action will continue against offenders and that surprise inspections will be conducted regularly across different parts of the city to ensure adherence to environmental norms.
In addition to enforcement, the corporation also organised a cleanliness and awareness campaign at Shivalik Enclave, NAC Ward No. 6, Manimajra, aimed at promoting responsible waste management among residents. Officials educated citizens about the importance of segregating waste at source and explained how household waste should be divided into four categories — wet waste, dry waste, domestic hazardous waste, and sanitary waste.
Civic officials emphasised that public participation is crucial to achieving sustainable sanitation goals and improving Chandigarh’s performance in national cleanliness rankings. Residents were encouraged to adopt environmentally responsible practices and avoid single-use plastics.
