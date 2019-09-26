Chandigarh: MC House members enjoy lavish spread — at taxpayers’ expense

From Chinese to Italian, South Indian to Punjabi, not to mention the endless varieties of dessert, the lavish spread on offer during proceedings of the General House in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation could compete with the menu of any grand wedding party.

Advertising

While ministers and chief ministers go in for simple rajma rice or kadhi rice during proceedings of the Haryana and Punjab Assemblies, members of Chandigarh civic body gorge on an elaborate meal — all at the cost of public money — even as the civic body claims to be in a “deep financial crisis”.

Each House meeting costs around Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, which means around Rs 20 lakh annually. There is even a separate snack menu for the finance and contract committee meeting.

Apart from south Indian delicacies like dahi wada and idli sambhar, two types of pastas with broccoli and bell peppers are cooked to order at the eating hall as per convenience of the members.

Advertising

The Chinese menu includes Manchurian dishes, noodles and fried rice. There is also a ‘live vegetable station’ which has all types of vegetables cooked as per choice. Shahi paneer, mushroom matar, malai kofta, chana masala, dal makhani, dahi bhalla, white chana and rice, missi roti, tandoori roti and tawa roti are also included in the spread.

For dessert, members can choose from moong dal ka halwa, kulfi or icecream, rasmalai etc. during winters. There are a variety of salads as well.

While seated in the House, stuffed samosas, rasgullas, tea and are served as snacks.

In 2018, former Mayor and councillor Davesh Moudgil had completely cut down the menu, reducing it to a minimal dal, vegetable, rice, chappati and salad. The move had met with much grumbling from certain councillors of both BJP and the Congress. After Davesh’s term, the lavish menu returned.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Moudgil said, “I was always against this lavish menu. When we all take simple food at home, the same should happen here in the corporation as well during meetings. It is tax payers’ money after all.”

Satish Kainth, Congress councillor told Newsline that this is a complete waste of funds. “And the worst part is that you have to sit for around eight hours and it is not even good for health that you eat 50 dishes and keep sitting,” he added.

Add to this the honorarium to councillors to attend meetings. Every councillor — nominated or elected — is paid Rs 500 to attend the meetings, which include House meetings, finance and contract committee meetings and other sub-committee meetings. There are 26 elected councillors and 9 nominated ones. Each councillor is a member of around 5-6 sub-committee meetings. Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of the Federations of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh said this provision of payment for every meeting should be scrapped.

Other than this, the monthly honorarium of the Mayor is now Rs 30,000 now. The mayor gets Rs 15,000 constituency allowance.

The senior deputy mayor gets a monthly honorarium of Rs 24,000 and Rs 15,000 as constituency allowance. The deputy mayor gets Rs 18,750 and Rs 15,000 as constituency allowance. The honorarium of the councillors is Rs 15,000 for each meeting.