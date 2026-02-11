Chandigarh MC House agendas today: Rs 18.42-cr dog pound plan, tourist bus parking..

.A proposal for the construction of a Rs 18.42 crore dedicated dog pound at Sector 25 West, clarification on property tax rates for stilt parking areas, regulation of tourist bus parking across the city, are among several other agendas that will be tabled before the General House of the Municipal Corporation in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The dog pound project, framed in compliance with Supreme Court orders and guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India, is the principal agenda that the House meetingis likely to take up for a discussion, officials said.

The proposed dog pound at Sector 25 West, near MRF Centre, is to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,842.92 lakh, to be charged under the Capital Head “Solid Waste Management”. The project follows the Supreme Court’s November 7, 2025, order, directing civic bodies to urgently identify and develop animal shelters.

An affidavit submitted by UT Chandigarh before the apex court on January 29, 2026, assured that the facility would be completed within the stipulated timeframe, with September 30, 2026, set as the target date. The proposed infrastructure is designed to accommodate approximately 1,980 dogs through MS steel kennels and sheds, along with administrative and support facilities.

As per MC officials, the scope of work includes construction of composite civil structures, boundary walls, administrative blocks, internal circulation roads, pavements, water supply and drainage systems, an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), electrical installations and landscaping. The estimate, prepared by the Executive Engineer, Solid Waste Management Division, is based on the Delhi Schedule of Rates (PAR 2023) and includes a three per cent contingency.

Officials have certified that the proposal is economical, non-duplicative and in the public interest. The work is proposed to be executed through competitive tendering and completed within seven months from commencement.

Free parking to paid parking: trial-based conversion proposed

Among other key agendas, the General House will consider approval to convert 213 free parking sites located along V-4 roads into paid parking spaces on a trial basis. Currently, Chandigarh has 89 paid parking sites, of which 74 are managed by the Engineering Wing of the Corporation.

The proposal follows earlier directions of the mayor and the commissioner, seeking councillors’ consent for the conversion of free parking areas. However, except for one suggestion — later rejected as the land was reserved for residential use — no responses were received.

Division-wise data shows that the 213 free parking sites are spread across three road divisions. The proposal empowers the Superintending Engineer (Buildings and Roads) to identify 20-25 suitable sites at a time from these locations and operationalise them on a rotational, trial basis using existing manpower to assess revenue potential. Based on the outcome, viable sites may be permanently converted into paid parking, while others will remain free.

Annual parking pass under ‘MC One Pass’

The House will also deliberate on the introduction of an annual parking pass under the ‘MC One Pass’ digital system launched on January 27, and is being implemented at zero cost to the Corporation. The system has already onboarded over 3,000 users.

The proposal seeks approval for an annual pass offering a 10 per cent discount, Rs 5,400 for cars and Rs 2,700 for two-wheelers, compared to cumulative monthly rates.

Stilt parking tax rates await House decision

Another agenda item seeks clarity on property tax rates applicable to stilt parking areas, an issue that has led to disputes and litigation due to silence in the Property Tax Bye-Laws, 2003.

As per officials, following appellate directions and deliberations by the House Tax Assessment Committee, it has been recommended that where parking charges are collected, the portion of stilt parking so used be assessed at ground floor rates, while the remaining area be taxed at basement rates.

The committee has also suggested necessary amendments to the bye-laws and a formal notification from the Chandigarh Administration to settle the matter.

Tourist bus parking regulation under court orders

The General House will also be asked to approve decisions taken by a committee constituted under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a long-pending case relating to tourist bus parking in Chandigarh. The court has directed that all regulatory exercises be completed before March 31.

The committee has proposed the development of dedicated tourist bus parking sites at Hallo Majra, Manimajra (behind Fun Republic), Manimajra near the cremation ground, and Sarangpur, subject to land transfer approval. It has also recommended a monthly parking pass of Rs 3,000 per bus, in addition to the already approved Rs 280 per entry per day.

To curb illegal parking, graded penalties have been proposed—Rs 5,000 for the first violation, Rs 10,000 for the second and Rs 15,000 for the third. In case of a fourth violation, MC Chandigarh would recommend cancellation of the bus permit by the State Transport Authority. Enforcement will be carried out by the Engineering Wing in coordination with the Traffic Police and STA.