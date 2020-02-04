With just Rs 425 crore in hand, Chandigarh MC hikes budget from Rs 1,349 crore to Rs 1,471 crore

Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline that they have made a provision of around Rs 95 lakhs for the petrol pumps that civic body would be running. (File) Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline that they have made a provision of around Rs 95 lakhs for the petrol pumps that civic body would be running. (File)

Despite the Centre allocating only Rs 425 crore for the fiscal 2020-21, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation hiked its budget from Rs 1,349 crore to Rs 1,471 crore without discussing where the funds will come from. Of this, the civic body was expecting a grant-in-aid of Rs 1,027 crore. The Finance and Contract committee approved the budget on Monday and the same will be taken up before the General House on February 7.

Of the total budget estimates approved, Rs 444 crore have been approved under Capital Head and Rs 1027 crore under the Revenue Head for the financial yea 2020-21.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline that they have made a provision of around Rs 95 lakhs for the petrol pumps that civic body would be running. Under the Capital project they have allocated Rs 100 crore for roads and Rs 55 for critical roads. It was stated in the budget that there are 150 roads pending for years 2017-18 and 2018-19 while 61 critical roads pending for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Rs 18 crore have been allocated for civic works and Rs 15 crore for landscaping and horticulture. A provision of Rs 50 crore has been made in the solid waste management and other allied services.

Meanwhile, for Sehaj Safai Kendras an amount of Rs 20 lakh has been kept. For augmentation of water supply system, Rs 55 crore has been allocated.

Members of the Finance and contract committee said in the meeting that there shoul be special focus on the development in villages.

For infrastructural facilities in villages, the Corporation has allocated a budget of Rs 27 crore and for providing basic amenities to EWS colonies, they have allocated a budget of Rs 23.50 crore.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Mayor Raj Bala Malik. It was attended by Commissioner Yadav and members of the committee – Rajesh Kumar, Vinod Aggarwal, Dalip Kumar, Ravinder Kaur, Chanderwati Shukla and officers of MC, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Special Commissioner, Tilak Raj and Anil Kumar Garg, Additional Commissioners, Shalinder Singh, Chief Engineer.

