Chandigarh: Municipal Corporation, GMADA fail to remove fallen electricity poles, trees

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) have failed to remove the trees and poles which were damaged during heavy rain and winds on Monday. Many trees were lying on the roads in Phase VIII, Phase XI and Sector 66.

The power supply too was not restored in many areas in the city till Tuesday evening. The residents had complained that the power department did not respond to their calls and were told that their complaints were resolved.

The residents had to face problems on Tuesday morning as MC and GMADA did not remove the fallen trees and electricity poles in many parts of the city.

The president of Beopar Mandal, Vineet Verma, said that he noticed on Tuesday morning that some electricity poles and trees were lying on the road. He added that it was carelessness on the part of both MC and GMADA as it could lead to road accidents.

“It shows the attitude of civic bodies. They will be responsible if anything happens,” Verma said.

Councillor Satbir Singh Dhanoa said that several trees had fallen in the Leisure Valley in Phase VIII but till Tuesday evening the trees were not removed by GMADA. Dhanoa added that the trees had fallen on walking and running tracks and people could not go for morning walk.

Aarti, a resident of Phase 9, said that there was no proper power supply in their area till 5 pm. She added that the voltage was very low due to which many residents of her locality complained that their electronic gadgets developed a snag.

“I lodged several complaints with the power department officials. They told me that the complaints were resolved but the power supply was not restored till evening,” she said.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said that he had asked the officials to remove the electricity poles and trees.

