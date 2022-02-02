Chandigarh MC gets grant of Rs 545 crore, okays own Rs 1725-cr budget

Financial problems of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation are unlikely to end as against its demand for a grant of Rs 981 crore, it was allocated only Rs 545 crore as grant-in-aid (GIA).

Although this amount is slightly more than what they received last year, that is Rs 502 crore, the civic body was expecting more GIA as before.

Even as they got only Rs 545 crore allocated, they are likely to fulfil only the committed liabilities in the present circumstances.

MC approves its Budget of Rs 1725 cr

The General House of the Municipal Corporation in its special budget meeting on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs 1,725 crore for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Of this, Rs 401.42 crore have been allocated under the capital head while Rs 1323 crore have been allocated under the revenue head. Capital head includes all development works that need to be carried out while revenue head includes all salaries, receipts, committed liabilities and others.

With the MC getting Rs 545 crore as GIA and along with its own receipts which it expects around Rs 616 crore, it is likely to fulfil only the committed liabilities.

Development works may again take a backseat as the GIA is not what they were expecting.

The civic body is estimating to collect its own receipts for year 2022-2023 for about Rs 616 crore. In year 2021-2022, it had an estimated collection of Rs 444.61 crore as revenue.

In the budget, the civic body has allocated around Rs 121 crore under the building and roads wing, Rs 24.40 crore have been allocated under the civic works.

An amount of Rs 17.10 crore have been allocated under the solid waste management head and a budget of Rs 31.37 crore has been allocated under the head of augmentation of water supply system.

For infrastructure facilities in areas that have been recently merged under the Municipal Corporation, an amount of Rs 5.50 crore has been allocated for them.

For sanitation and other allied services, a budget of Rs 4.38 crore has been allocated.

This time for the development of gaushalas, an amount of Rs 12 crore has been allocated and for the ward development fund, an amount of Rs 3,080 lakh has been allocated.

Under the head of transport section, about Rs 20.35 crore has been allocated while Rs 5 crore has been allocated under the fire and rescue service.

‘Does MC plan to burden people with water tariff hike?’

Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi discussed the issue of income of Rs 156 crore from the proposed water and sewerage cess in the budget.

He questioned Mayor Sarabjit Kaur that the revenue collection from water and sewerage cess was last year estimated to be Rs 150 crore when the water tariff was hiked by 200 times and since it was put on hold, the collection was Rs 91 crore from water in 2021-2022.

He said, “Now in the new budget, the estimation of water revenue is again made as Rs 156 crore. Does this mean that the water tariff would be hiked again and people will be burdened with 200 per cent hike again?”

He also stated that the income of crores of rupees from ‘cow cess’ in the city is not being used properly.

Gabi specified that the funds of cow cess are meant to be spent in the cowsheds so that proper arrangements can be made for the protection of cows and their fodder.

Gabi appealed to the Mayor to once inspect the gaushalas of the city, especially the gaushalas located in the Industrial Area and see for herself the conditions for the animals there.

He said that there is neither proper arrangement of fodder there nor are there any arrangements for them in winter.

“The CCTV cameras installed to monitor the situation there have also been damaged for a long time and the condition of the cleanliness is even worse,” he said.

Water rates will not increase: Mayor

The notification of water tariff hike is on hold till March 31.

As questions were being raised that the hiked water tariff is again going to be in place, the Mayor clarified that she will go to the Administrator and request him not to hike the water tariff.

On this, the Opposition councillors thumped the table and said that if it is for the development of the city, they will also go with her.

Mayor’s speech on Budget

While addressing the General House in the special budget meeting, Mayor Kaur said as the Mayor of Chandigarh, she has to think seriously about the economy of Chandigarh. “The epidemic has had a profound effect on our income and we have to cut some of our expenses. Despite this, we have made very responsible decisions and made long-term financial plans,” she stated. The Mayor said that the key is to keep a track of expenses. She mentioned about the strengthening of roads, sanitation, water supply, Dadu Majra dumping ground’s waste disposal as the priorities for the year ahead.