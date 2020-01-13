Chandigarh MC employees to get salaries only after checking of their GPS wrist watches from next month

Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav said that he will take a review meeting on Monday and the trial of GPS watched will begin this month itself. Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav said that he will take a review meeting on Monday and the trial of GPS watched will begin this month itself.

From next month onwards, salaries of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation employees will be only be credited after checking their real-time movement using their GPS wristwatches that will be tracking them all the time.

The company which has been commissioned to make the watches has said that they will be made available from January 15. As many as 4,000 watches have been ordered in the first phase.Through the GPS wrist watches, real time movement of employees will be tracked during their duty hours and accordingly, their salaries will be deducted if their GPS does not show eight hours of duty.

Employees of the civic body were trying to delay the GPS tracking watches system as many did not want their movements to be tracked. The system was brought in by the commissioner after getting reports of many employees not properly attending work and instead staying away in the name of “field work”.

Opposing the move, several employees had even written a letter to Yadav, but in vain. In the letter, they had said that these watches are like a “mounted tension on their wrist” and would make them feel like “bonded labor”.

The letter, written by the convener of the coordination committee of the government MC employees, to the commissioner had stated, “I have been directed to address your good self to reconsider and scrap the move of mandating GPS-enabled watches for the MC employees, as the move will create an impact of great resentment and agony among the MC staff. Sir, they are performing their duties with a deep sense of diligence, dedication and devotion.

They will feel like bonded labour with these watches. The move to mandate wearing these wrist watches will give rise to suspicion in their minds about being looked at as non-performing workers.”

The letter further added, “Their work can suffer with this mounted tension on their wrists. Sir, this type of technology is neither successful nor used for any government employees in the history of Chandigarh and they all fear that this will be the sheer wastage of tax payers’ valued money.”

The coordination committee also specified that a biometric system is there for attendance and a centralised online complaint booking and redressal system was already monitoring the duty hours of the employees.

