Chandigarh MC elections to be held on December 24

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections will be held on December 24, UT Election Commissioner SK Srivastava announced on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on December 27.

With this, the code of conduct comes into force in Chandigarh.

The nominations for the elections will be on November 27 while the last date for filing the nominations would be on December 4. According to the SEC, the scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 6 and the last date of withdrawal is December 9.

In a presser, the State Election Commissioner stated that this time, a candidate can incur expenditure up to Rs 5 lakh. Observers have been appointed to check the expenditure of each candidate. A daily report will have to be submitted in this regard to the Election Commissioner.

There are about 6,30,311 voters in Chandigarh. A special mobile application is also being launched so that the voters can know about the candidate who is being fielded from the ward. “Also, any plaints of violation of model code of conduct can be filed there through the app,” Srivastava said.

This time, the wards have been increased from 26 to 35. A control room shall be made to monitor the daily activities of the elections. The campaigning will end 72 hours before the polling date. This time there will be 694 polling stations.

Currently, with 20 councillors, the BJP enjoys a majority in the house. The Congress has five councillors while one is a SAD councillor.