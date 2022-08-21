Chandigarh MC covers 40 schools in a month under Swachhata Ki Paathshala

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has covered 40 government and private schools within just one month under an awareness campaign, “Swachhata Ki Paathshala”, to spread awareness among school students about the importance of segregation of waste, ban on plastic, home composting and responsibility of the citizens.

With a target of more than 200 schools, the MC aims to cover each and every school over the next three months.

“During these sessions, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, and other officers of MC, addressed students between classes 6 and 12 and emphasised the importance of segregation of waste considering the amount of waste being generated and its negative impact on environment if not segregated,” said a statement issued by the civic body.

The students were made to understand the concepts using easy examples of chemistry, mathematics and social sciences, it was said.

The students were designated as monitors of their homes and taught how to inspect the garbage going out of their homes. They were given projects of home composting and explained how one can consciously reduce the usage of banned plastic. Slowly and steadily, the concept of collective responsibility of citizens and the MC started growing, it was added.

The school authorities were requested to organise competitions for students practising home composting.

Schools with new ideas for composting at source by recycling the unused material at the institution itself were appreciated.

This campaign aims at ensuring that every household of Chandigarh has a young foot soldier who fully comprehends the importance of segregation of waste at source and the plastic ban.

Advertisement

“This campaign along with MC’s efforts to do 100% waste processing shall ensure that Chandigarh emerges as the cleanest city of the country,” the civic body said.