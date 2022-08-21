scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Chandigarh MC covers 40 schools in a month under Swachhata Ki Paathshala

With a target of more than 200 schools, the Chandigarh MC aims to cover each and every school over the next three months.

The students were made to understand the concepts using easy examples of chemistry, mathematics and social sciences, it was said. (File)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has covered 40 government and private schools within just one month under an awareness campaign, “Swachhata Ki Paathshala”, to spread awareness among school students about the importance of segregation of waste, ban on plastic, home composting and responsibility of the citizens.

With a target of more than 200 schools, the MC aims to cover each and every school over the next three months.

“During these sessions, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, and other officers of MC, addressed students between classes 6 and 12 and emphasised the importance of segregation of waste considering the amount of waste being generated and its negative impact on environment if not segregated,” said a statement issued by the civic body.

The students were made to understand the concepts using easy examples of chemistry, mathematics and social sciences, it was said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...Premium
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...

The students were designated as monitors of their homes and taught how to inspect the garbage going out of their homes. They were given projects of home composting and explained how one can consciously reduce the usage of banned plastic. Slowly and steadily, the concept of collective responsibility of citizens and the MC started growing, it was added.

The school authorities were requested to organise competitions for students practising home composting.
Schools with new ideas for composting at source by recycling the unused material at the institution itself were appreciated.

This campaign aims at ensuring that every household of Chandigarh has a young foot soldier who fully comprehends the importance of segregation of waste at source and the plastic ban.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

“This campaign along with MC’s efforts to do 100% waste processing shall ensure that Chandigarh emerges as the cleanest city of the country,” the civic body said.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:10:25 am
Next Story

Neighbours remember Anjali as a ‘dog-lover, bright student’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

4

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

5

Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Explained

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement