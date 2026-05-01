MC reduced to ‘rubber stamp institution’, agendas being passed without discussion: AAP

Accusing the BJP and Congress of destroying democratic processes, misusing taxpayers’ money, and reducing the Municipal Corporation (MC) to a “rubber stamp institution”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday raised serious concerns over the functioning of the civic body.

The party alleged that agendas worth crores of rupees were passed within minutes without even reading.

AAP Chandigarh president Vijaypal Singh, Leader of Opposition Hardeep Singh Buterla, former mayor Kuldeep Kumar, and party’s chief spokesperson Yogesh Dhingra jointly addressed a press conference held at the party office in Sector 39. State media in-charge Vikrant A Tanwar, Munawar, Anju Katyal, and Jaswinder Kaur were also present.

Vijaypal Singh alleged that the MC House meetings have now become a mere formality. He said that in a democracy, elected representatives have the right to discuss public expenditure and ensure accountability, but BJP and Congress together have eliminated this democratic right.

He said that as per rules, all agendas for House meetings must be circulated to councillors at least 48 hours in advance so that they can study them, seek clarifications from officials, and discuss them in the public interest. However, this system has completely collapsed. Supplementary agendas are now circulated late at night and passed the very next morning without any discussion or debate.

The AAP Chandigarh chief said that during the recent 361st House meeting, projects worth nearly Rs 190 crore were approved, most of them through table agendas. Councillors were not even given sufficient time to read the proposals. He termed this not only a violation of rules but also a direct betrayal to the people of Chandigarh.

He further pointed out that the table agenda included a proposal worth approximately Rs 48.88 crore for the modernisation of the multispecies abattoir complex, around Rs 16.62 crore for reconstruction of the Sector-17 multi-level parking, another parking project worth nearly Rs 24.69 crore, and a road re-carpeting project worth around Rs 10 crore — all passed hurriedly without detailed discussion.

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AAP leaders questioned why such massive projects were being approved without transparency and debate when the city continues to suffer from poor roads, sanitation issues, and lack of basic civic facilities.

Leader of Opposition Hardeep Singh Buterla said that in the last 20 years described the situation as dictatorship rather than democracy.

He alleged that BJP and Congress are jointly running the civic body according to their political convenience while systematically suppressing the voice of the Opposition. Agendas are intentionally circulated late so that councillors do not get an opportunity to raise questions.

Dhingra said that the city’s sanitation system has completely collapsed, highlighting that garbage heaps can be seen across the city, roads are in poor condition, and the sewerage is in bad shape.

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“Yet the BJP-Congress is focused only on spending crores on large projects instead of addressing people’s real issues,” he added.

Dhingra said that projects worth more than Rs 40 crore for multi-level parking were approved despite the fact that existing parking facilities remain largely unused. Besides this, proposals related to construction of a new shed at gaushala in Sector 45, labour sarai-cum-night shelter, footpath reconstruction, and paver block works were also passed without adequate discussion.

He alleged that sanitation workers, particularly those belonging to the Valmiki community, are being continuously exploited. Instead of ensuring their welfare and security, the administration is focused on benefiting private contractors and companies.

The leaders clarified that the AAP is not against development, but every development project must be undertaken with transparency, accountability, and detailed discussion in the public interest.

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AAP leaders warned that if democratic processes continue to be crushed and agendas continue to be passed forcefully without discussion, the party will intensify its protest, demand intervention from the Governor, and raise the issue at higher levels if required.