Chandigarh: MC Commissioner revokes 2016 order on not evicting vendors

Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav on Thursday revoked a 2016 order, which stated that “no vendor shall be relocated, evicted or removed until the process of survey is going on”. With this, the enforcement wing has been directed to remove all illegal street vendors in the city.

After the order in 2016 by the then commissioner, the number of street vendors has swelled in the city. The situation in Sector 17, where the vendors have encroached upon the Plaza as well, is one of the worst in the city.

Thursday’s orders issued by Yadav stated, “In continuation of the 14th Town Vending Committee meeting decision on November 14, the office order dated May 13, 2016, issued by enforcement wing regarding eviction, removal and relocation in terms of Section 3(3) of the Act until the survey gets completed is revoked with immediate effect.”

It was also specified that strict action be taken against all unregistered street vendors and even the “registered who are not paying vending fee regularly”. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is yet to issue licences to the street vendors and give them a proper vending zone.

The previous order had mentioned, “As per Chapter II Section (3) (Regulation of street vending, survey of street vendors and protection from eviction or relocation), no street vendor shall be evicted or relocated till the survey specified under sub-section (1) has been completed and the certificate of vending is issued to all street vendors.”

To implement the Street Vendors Act, 2014, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation has approved the rules, according to which the municipal corporation had drafted the scheme in consultation with the local authority and Town Vending Committee.

The registered number of street vendors are 8,870 in the city. The draft bylaws of Street Vendors Act have been given out for public suggestions and objections till December 11.

After the orders issued this morning, the enforcement wing began a challaning drive and issued 126 challans to unregistered street vendors in sectors 17, 22 and 19.