Chandigarh: MC agenda proposes sending its own people on study tour, ex-BJP councillor says ‘waste of money’

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed to allocate funds worth Rs 2 crore to organise activities as part of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations, which include sending its own officials and councillors on a “study tour”. A former BJP councillor called the move “a waste of money”.

An agenda that will be placed before the general House meeting on Friday said: “A delegation will be arranged to visit Manikaran Sahib/Sultanpur Lodhi where Guru Nanak spent much of his life.”

Satinder Singh, a former BJP councillor said, “They should rather have thought of doing something that brings the teachings of Guru Nanak here instead of themselves going on a tour. It is a sheer wastage of money and we will be writing to the UT administration not to allow the delegation to go to these places and waste money.”

According to the agenda, the civic body has also planned a national-level seminar on Guru Nanak’s life and teachings, educational activities such as seminars, workshops and lectures in association with SGPC.

Publication of commemorative wall frames, posters, gurbani and activity calendars has also been planned, other than darbars in different areas.

“This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the great saint and founder of the Sikh faith. Guru Nanak’s teachings of love, peace and brotherhood hold a universal appeal. Considering the significance of the occasion, the municipal corporation has decided that the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev will be commemorated through a series of activities, commencing in 2019 throughout the city in rural and urban areas,” the agenda drafted by the civic body for the meeting stated.

It further said: “Funds involved for conducting the activities or programmes will be met out from the special budget created to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The House may be requested to allocate an approval of Rs 2 crore from the MC.”

Other proposals

The agenda of refurbishing public toilets, construction of new public toilets, operation and maintenance of all public toilets in the city will also be taken up before the general House in the meeting scheduled on Friday.

Fixing of development charges in pocket 2 of Gobindpura in Manimajra will also be discussed. It has also been proposed that maintenance charges of public toilets being maintained by market welfare associations be increased. As of now, they are getting Rs 12,500 for each toilet’s maintenance (proposed to be increased to Rs 30,000). After TDS, the amount will be around Rs 24,000.