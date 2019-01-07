Chandigarh: Mayor’s innova ‘creating problems’, new car likely to be purchased for Rs 15 lakh

A NEW vehicle worth Rs 15 lakh may be purchased for the mayor. The agenda will be placed in the meeting of Finance and Contract Committee which is scheduled to be held on Monday. Although December meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee was considered as his last meeting, outgoing mayor Davesh Moudgil decided to chair another Finance and Contract Committee meeting before his term ends. Usually, the meeting was held in the end of the month in the last one year. However, this time it is being held in the first week of January. Mayor elections are scheduled to take place on January 18.

According to the agenda item, it was stated that the mayor’s existing Toyota Innova car is “creating problems frequently”.

“The Toyota Innova bearing registration number CH 01-GA-0400 being used by worthy Mayor was purchased on December 24, 2014 and has covered 1,45,900 kilometres as on January 3, 2019. The said Innova is creating problems frequently,” it was stated.

“Agenda is placed before the consideration and approval for purchase of new Innova Crysta for the official use of worthy Mayor and the present Innova may be placed in the general pool of vehicles of head office. Keeping in view the urgent requirement of vehicle, for the said purchase Rs 15 lakh be transferred from the budget provision of any other wing of MC Chandigarh in the current financial year of 2018-19,” it was further stated in the agenda item.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra stated that while on the one hand, the civic body is stating that they have shortage of funds, on the other, they are purchasing new expensive vehicles.

“Innova Crysta is a vehicle which accommodates several people. Just for the use of Mayor, why an expensive vehicle is being purchased? In the first place, just after three to four years, they are purchasing a new year,” he said. “Moreover, why this luxury car, a simple one which other officials use can be purchased for him as well?”

The new mayor is going to be from a reserve category seat. The elections are scheduled to be held on January 18.