Chandigarh mayor’s first Janata Darbar: sewerage, waterlogging, poor road conditions top grievances

Sewerage-related problems, including the shifting of chambers and laying of new lines, waterlogging, sanitation gaps, poor road conditions and the need for urgent road reconstruction, dominated the grievances raised by residents at Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi’s Janata Darbar at the Municipal Corporation office on Monday.

Citizens also flagged issues related to the maintenance of greenbelts, parks and public gardens.

Organised by the Chandigarh MC on the theme “Your City, Your Voice”, the Janata Darbar was attended by MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, Special Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, Joint Commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta and Dr Inder Jeet, along with senior officers from various departments, enabling on-the-spot coordination and directions, according to MC sources.