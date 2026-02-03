Chandigarh mayor’s first Janata Darbar: sewerage, waterlogging, poor road conditions top grievances

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sewerage-related problems, including the shifting of chambers and laying of new lines, waterlogging, sanitation gaps, poor road conditions and the need for urgent road reconstruction, dominated the grievances raised by residents at Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi’s Janata Darbar at the Municipal Corporation office on Monday.
Citizens also flagged issues related to the maintenance of greenbelts, parks and public gardens.
Organised by the Chandigarh MC on the theme “Your City, Your Voice”, the Janata Darbar was attended by MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, Special Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, Joint Commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta and Dr Inder Jeet, along with senior officers from various departments, enabling on-the-spot coordination and directions, according to MC sources.
During the interaction, sources said, the mayor heard grievances of residents from different sectors, representatives of various market associations, labour unions, street vendors, shopkeepers and citizen groups, and directed the departments concerned to examine the complaints and ensure time-bound redressal. The mayor also directed officials to submit action-taken reports within stipulated timelines.
Apart from core civic infrastructure issues, street vendors and labour unions raised concerns about waiver of vendor fees and penalties, continuation of stay orders related to street vending, change of vending sites and complaints against illegal vending. Issues faced by vendors and workers at the Railway Station and Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) areas were also highlighted.
Several representations focused on urban mobility and public convenience, including demands for the construction of designated e-rickshaw stands with facilities such as toilets and drinking water. Residents and shopkeepers raised problems related to the sealing of residential and commercial properties, seeking relief and policy clarity.
Other grievances included service-related matters such as rejoining of duty, wage disparity among municipal workers and demands for revision of labour rates. Concerns were also raised by residents of LIG and EWS housing societies over sewerage connectivity and basic amenities, along with demands for permanent sewerage connections in peripheral and developing areas of the city.
Addressing the gathering, the mayor said, “The Janata Darbar is aimed at strengthening participative governance and ensuring that citizens’ concerns reach the decision-making level.”
He emphasised that citizen welfare remained the top priority and directed departments to act with accountability and sensitivity.
