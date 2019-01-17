Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Remove tainted official candidate, Kainth writes to PM Modi

With just two days left for Chandigarh mayoral polls, rebel BJP candidate Satish Kainth — who has filed nomination as an Independent — not just refused to step down, but also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to “weed out the tainted official candidate, Rajesh Kalia”.

On the other hand, city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, in a joint statement issued on Wednesday evening, declared that “BJP nominee Rajesh Kalia will win”. Kainth remained resolute in his decision to contest the polls even as official candidate Kalia said his efforts to pacify him are on.

Kainth wrote to Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to direct “Kalia to withdraw his nomination”. “These days Chandigarh BJP has put itself in a very shameful position due to its wrong decision on (the) mayoral candidature from SC category. The candidate, Rajesh Kalia, is involved in many bad activities and cases, which are being published daily in newspapers. Chandigarh is a smart and educated city, our party ideology is not to divide the SC community in different categories,” the letter said.

Kainth claimed in the letter that “many party councillors are with me internally, which is also known to national vice-president Parbhat Jha.” Kainth stated that the party’s image should be saved in Chandigarh as Lok Sabha elections are ahead. Kalia, however, said, “The party is like our parents. When parents give a toy to one of their four children, obviously the others show their resentment. It is one family and my efforts to pacify Kainth are on. He is my brother and will definitely withdraw his nomination. I have the support of Member of Parliament Kher, city BJP chief Tandon and party leader Satya Pal Jain.”

“It is just that some mischievous elements in the party are trying to make the waters muddy,” he said.

Sources said that Kalia also met Kher and Tandon, urging them to pacify Kainth. In the joint statement by Kher and Tandon, they said, “all councilors of BJP are together and differences if any, will be resolved soon”.

“Some people are trying to spread misinformation to mislead the people but they will be defeated when the BJP nominee for the post wins the election unanimously,” the release said.

A senior BJP leader said Kainth’s nomination as an Independent candidate is an “intentional move”. “Intentionally, another candidate has been fielded so that the official one loses and the onus is put on the MP. All this is being done with an eye on the Lok Sabha ticket,” he said.