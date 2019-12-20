Chandigarh Mayoral polls on January 10, post reserved for woman

Those in the fray are BJP councillors Chanderwati Shukla, Heera Negi, Sunita Dhawan and Raj Bala Malik Those in the fray are BJP councillors Chanderwati Shukla, Heera Negi, Sunita Dhawan and Raj Bala Malik

THE MAYORAL elections will be held on January 10. The UT Administration decided the date on Thursday. A mayor has a one-year term in Chandigarh. The post this time is reserved for a woman candidate. A mayor is elected from amongst the elected representatives in the General House.

To become a mayor, a candidate needs 14 votes out of 27. The nine nominated councillors do not have voting rights. One vote is that of the local MP who is the ex-officio member of the House.

UT Advisor Manoj Parida confirmed that the date for the election to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor has been fixed January 10, which is Friday.

Yet again, it will be BJP vs BJP in the mayoral polls with the BJP councillors’ loyalty on test. There are 20 BJP councillors in the House while five councillors are from the Congress. One is a SAD councillor who is in alliance with the BJP.

Even as the BJP is in the majority, yet the fear of cross-voting has always remained due to the infighting within different camps of the BJP. There have been incidents of cross-voting in the past where BJP councillors have openly spoken against each other in the General House.

Last year, after Mayor Rajesh Kalia was declared as the mayoral candidate, Satish Kainth who was in the BJP at that time filed nomination independently. Kainth was persuaded to withdraw nomination but he did not agree and fought the election independently. Even as Congress councillors were just four in number, Kainth who was the rebel candidate that time managed to get 11 votes which meant that there was cross-voting in favour of the one who was not the official candidate of the BJP. Kainth was later expelled and he then joined the Congress.

This time, BJP councillors Raj Bala Malik and Heera Negi are the front-runners in the race for the coveted post of mayor. As the BJP has a majority of councillors in the House, it will be a BJP vs BJP contest yet again.

Incumbent Mayor Rajesh Kalia’s term will be ending this month.

As the women candidates have already begun lobbying, sources said that both the camps — those holding allegiance to city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon and those holding allegiance to MP Kirron Kher — might reach a consensus on Malik’s name.

This time, the BJP is looking for a candidate who may not be a ‘puppet’ in the hands of the officers as certain mayors have been.

Malik switched to the BJP from the Congress in 2014. She remained mayor in 2012 from the Congress party. During her stint as mayor, Malik was known for her tough dealing and straightforward approach. It was during her tenure that the project of multi-level parking in Sector 17 was approved.

Negi is giving a close contest to Malik and has been trying hard to be the candidate. However, Tandon’s group is not agreeing on her name as she has been quite vocal in voicing her resentment against the group when she lost the mayoral polls in 2015 and the Finance and Contract Committee elections as well.

