Voting for Chandigarh mayoral polls begins

Voting for the mayoral elections in Chandigarh began at 11 am Tuesday with the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fighting it out even as the Congress has decided to abstain from voting. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has a lone councillor, is also likely to abstain from voting.

Heavy police force has been deployed at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation area ahead of the election. Traffic is also being diverted from the road in front of the building. The election will be held at the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Jasbir Singh of the AAP and Anup Gupta from the BJP are in the fray for the post of mayor, while the BJP’s Kanwarjeet Rana and the AAP’s Taruna Mehta are contesting for the post of senior deputy mayor. The contest will be between the AAP’s Suman Sharma and BJP’s Harjit Singh for the post of deputy mayor.

On the day of nominations, the Congress had specified that they would opt out of the race and will not file any nominations. However, it said the party would decide later whether its members would abstain from voting.

A candidate will now need 15 votes to become mayor. The AAP has 14 votes and the BJP 15 (14+1 vote from the Member of Parliament – the ex officio vote). The Congress had six votes and the SAD has one.

The Congress, which has taken its councillors to Kasauli, accusing both the BJP and AAP of “opening money bags to lure them”, said “such corrupt practices adopted by rival parties have tarnished the fair name of the City Beautiful. Under the circumstances, the Congress has decided to keep away from the election and sit in the Opposition in order to expose the anti-people policies of the AAP and BJP”.

Cross-voting remains a concern as within the BJP, there are senior councillors who are not happy with the party declaring Gupta, a newcomer, as the candidate for mayor when he is already the deputy mayor. Last year, the BJP’s Sarabjit Kaur was declared the mayor after a vote cast by the AAP was declared invalid.

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES



Jasbir Singh (AAP)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s mayoral candidate Jasbir Singh is a 38-year-old businessman who was elected last year from ward 21 in Sector 47, Faidan village. Jasbir was a vocal critic of the ‘Study Tour’ plans sanctioned by Kaur for councillors to visit Goa and Mumbai to study waste processing units and openly spoke against it during meetings.

Anup Gupta (BJP)

The BJP’s mayoral candidate Anup Gupta is also a 38-year-old businessman. He was first elected as councillor in 2021 from ward 11 which covers sectors 18,19 and 21. Known to be close to all top BJP leaders in Chandigarh including Sanjay Tandon, Union territory BJP chief Arun Sood and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Gupta was elected deputy mayor in the previous poll, besides holding the post of BJP secretary.