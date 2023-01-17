scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Voting for Chandigarh mayoral polls begins

Jasbir Singh of the AAP and Anup Gupta from the BJP are in the fray for the post of mayor, while the BJP’s Kanwarjeet Rana and the AAP’s Taruna Mehta are contesting for the post of senior deputy mayor.

Heavy police force has been deployed at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation area ahead of the election.
Listen to this article
Voting for Chandigarh mayoral polls begins
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Voting for the mayoral elections in Chandigarh began at 11 am Tuesday with the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fighting it out even as the Congress has decided to abstain from voting. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has a lone councillor, is also likely to abstain from voting.

Heavy police force has been deployed at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation area ahead of the election. Traffic is also being diverted from the road in front of the building. The election will be held at the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Jasbir Singh of the AAP and Anup Gupta from the BJP are in the fray for the post of mayor, while the BJP’s Kanwarjeet Rana and the AAP’s Taruna Mehta are contesting for the post of senior deputy mayor. The contest will be between the AAP’s Suman Sharma and BJP’s Harjit Singh for the post of deputy mayor.

On the day of nominations, the Congress had specified that they would opt out of the race and will not file any nominations. However, it said the party would decide later whether its members would abstain from voting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...

A candidate will now need 15 votes to become mayor. The AAP has 14 votes and the BJP 15 (14+1 vote from the Member of Parliament – the ex officio vote). The Congress had six votes and the SAD has one.

The Congress, which has taken its councillors to Kasauli, accusing both the BJP and AAP of “opening money bags to lure them”, said “such corrupt practices adopted by rival parties have tarnished the fair name of the City Beautiful. Under the circumstances, the Congress has decided to keep away from the election and sit in the Opposition in order to expose the anti-people policies of the AAP and BJP”.

Cross-voting remains a concern as within the BJP, there are senior councillors who are not happy with the party declaring Gupta, a newcomer, as the candidate for mayor when he is already the deputy mayor. Last year, the BJP’s Sarabjit Kaur was declared the mayor after a vote cast by the AAP was declared invalid.

Advertisement

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Jasbir Singh (AAP)
The Aam Aadmi Party’s mayoral candidate Jasbir Singh is a 38-year-old businessman who was elected last year from ward 21 in Sector 47, Faidan village. Jasbir was a vocal critic of the ‘Study Tour’ plans sanctioned by Kaur for councillors to visit Goa and Mumbai to study waste processing units and openly spoke against it during meetings.

More from Chandigarh

Anup Gupta (BJP)
The BJP’s mayoral candidate Anup Gupta is also a 38-year-old businessman. He was first elected as councillor in 2021 from ward 11 which covers sectors 18,19 and 21. Known to be close to all top BJP leaders in Chandigarh including Sanjay Tandon, Union territory BJP chief Arun Sood and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Gupta was elected deputy mayor in the previous poll, besides holding the post of BJP secretary.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 12:18 IST
Next Story

Siddharth Anand on Pathaan’s ‘high risk’ bike chase with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Most visually stunning sequence on frozen ice’. See photos

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close