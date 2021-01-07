Chandigarh mayoral elections: BJP councillors show unity, attend meeting at party office

BJP councilors at meeting held at party office Kamalam in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Two days after the revolt was witnessed in the BJP due to the announcement of mayoral candidates, the party went on to show unity by convening a meeting of all party councillors on Wednesday evening.

Pictures of their meeting were released which showed councillors Bharat Kumar and Chanderwati Shukla in attendance.

The meeting was held at party office “Kamalam” to decide a strategy for the mayoral election.

State president Arun Sood, state organisational general secretary Dinesh Kumar, general secretaries Chandra Shekhar and Rambir Bhatti and all 19 councillors of the party participated in this meeting.

The BJP said that due to COVID, councillor Heera Negi was admitted to hospital, so she could not attend the meeting.

“She will participate on the voting day on January 8. Apart from this, if the doctors are satisfied with the health of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, then she will also come to cast her vote on the polling day,” said a statement issued by the BJP.

“On the other hand, in today’s meeting, various aspects were discussed to ensure 100 per cent victory of the BJP candidates for the three posts. BJP activists are like the backbone of the party. All the councillors of the party stand with the party like a true soldier. On the call of state president Arun Sood, all the councillors raised their voices together and said that the candidates for the post of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor will win by an absolute majority. Congress candidates will have to face a big defeat during the election,” the statement added.