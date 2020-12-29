Chandigarh: Election on Jan 8, BJP councillors begin lobbying for mayor’s post

BJP councillors Shakti Devshali, Mahesh Inder Sidhu and Ravi Kant Sharma are the frontrunners for the coveted post. (File)

With mayoral election scheduled to be held on January 8, lobbying has begun among the BJP councillors for the post. This time, the mayor’s seat is reserved for general category.

BJP councillors Shakti Devshali, Mahesh Inder Sidhu and Ravi Kant Sharma are the frontrunners for the coveted post. As senior leaders have begun talks, Gurpreet Dhillon, Vinod Aggarwal and Anil Dubey have also expressed their willingness to run for the post of the mayor.

Interestingly, sources said that city BJP president Arun Sood is also in the fray.

When contacted, Shakti Devshali said, “Whatever party decides will be supreme for me. We are here to work for the party.”

Devshali, 47, joined the party when he was 19. He has been the leader of Uttarakhand population.

Mahesh Inder Sidhu, when contacted, said, “It will be the party’s decision. Whoever party decides will be the mayor this year.”

Sidhu, 37, is a law graduate.

Sidhu and Dhillon both are Jat Sikhs and as Punjab will go to polls in early 2022, they are putting this fact before the high command in order to have an edge over others.

Sources said that these councillors are putting forth the fact that this time mayor’s face should be a new one and not someone who has already been the mayor.

In charge of Chandigarh and Punjab affairs Dushyant Gautam was supposed to come for a meeting with councillors on December 29.However, the visit has been postponed.

January 4 is the last date for filing nominations while the mayoral poll will be held on January 8.

As it has a majority in the General House with 20 councillors, the BJP is sure to have its mayor.

A mayor holds a one-year term in Chandigarh. A mayor is elected from amongst the elected representatives in the General House. To become a mayor, a candidate needs 14 votes out of 27.

The nine nominated councillors do not have voting rights. One vote is that of MP Kirron Kher who is the ex-officio member of the House. Of the 26 elected councillors, the BJP has a majority in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with 20 councillors. There are five Congress councillors while one is from the SAD, which is in an alliance with the BJP.

Past resentment

In 2018 when Davesh Moudgil from BJP leader Satya Pal Jain’s camp was being fielded for the mayor’s post, Asha Jaswal from Sanjay Tandon’s camp had gone against the party to file nomination independently. However, she later withdrew it.