Mayor Sarabjit Kaur has cautioned people and appealed to them not to give money to anyone who appears to be her and asks them for money as they are fraudsters.

Mayor Sarabjit alleged that “someone is sending messages in my name and demanding money from people.”

“If anyone receives such a message with my name, please do not send money to any account/Google pay and report it to the police,” a statement issued by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said.