Chandigarh Mayor to hear public grievances at Janta Darbar today

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi will hold a Janta Darbar on Monday to hear grievances and suggestions from the city residents at the Mayor’s Office of the Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17. The public interaction will take place at 11 am.

The initiative is aimed at providing citizens direct access to the Mayor to flag civic issues and seek their resolution.

According to the civic body officials, the residents can raise complaints related to municipal services such as sanitation, road maintenance, water supply, sewerage, street lighting and encroachments.

Officials from concerned departments are expected to be present to take note of issues raised during the interaction.