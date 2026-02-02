Chandigarh Mayor to hear public grievances at Janta Darbar today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi will hold a Janta Darbar on Monday to hear grievances and suggestions from the city residents at the Mayor’s Office of the Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17. The public interaction will take place at 11 am.
The initiative is aimed at providing citizens direct access to the Mayor to flag civic issues and seek their resolution.
According to the civic body officials, the residents can raise complaints related to municipal services such as sanitation, road maintenance, water supply, sewerage, street lighting and encroachments.
Officials from concerned departments are expected to be present to take note of issues raised during the interaction.
The Janta Darbar comes amid persistent complaints from the residents about delays in the redressal of civic grievances through routine administrative channels.
The Municipal Corporation has invited residents to attend the programme and place their grievances before the Mayor. Citizens are advised to bring relevant documents or previous complaint details to enable officials to verify issues and initiate follow-up action.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Finance Minister announced seven high-speed rail corridors and a new dedicated freight corridor, along with "rare earth corridors" in mineral-rich states to boost mining and processing. The Railways Minister stated that these initiatives will have a positive impact on the economy, similar to Japan, South Korea, and China.