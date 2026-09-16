‘Vending zone can’t function in isolation’: Chandigarh mayor asks officials to explore alternatives

The mayor also asked officials to examine interim arrangements for the affected vendors, while a long-term solution is worked out. (Photo: Facebook/@thesaurabhjoshi)

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Wednesday found the street vending zone earmarked at Sectors 52-53 surrounded largely by undeveloped jungle-like land, with little habitation or commercial activity nearby, and directed officials to undertake a fresh assessment of the vending arrangement and explore alternatives to provide vendors with a more viable place to conduct business.

The mayor also asked officials to examine interim arrangements for the affected vendors, while a long-term solution is worked out.

Following complaints that vendors are unable to occupy the designated site due to its isolated location, the mayor and Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Himanshu Gupta inspected the site and found that the vending zone has no houses, market or regular customer movement in its immediate vicinity.