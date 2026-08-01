Chandigarh mayor warns action if ‘Municipal Corporation staff’ found at VIP residences

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Friday warned that strict action would be taken if any Municipal Corporation (MC) staff is found working at a private or VIP residence instead of performing public sanitation duties.

The statement came in the General House Meeting of the civic body on Friday after official deployment records revealed disparities between the excess deployment of sanitation workers at some sectors and the absence of workers on the ground.

Among the residential areas, Sector 22 had the highest deployment with 124 sanitation workers. However, councillors questioned the figures, claiming that not all the workers shown in the records were actually present on the ground and sought to know where the remaining employees were deployed.

The Mayor said every sanitation worker is paid from the public exchequer and is meant to serve the public, not individuals. He announced that the civic body has ordered a physical verification of the deployment of all sanitation workers.

Recalling similar instances in the past, Joshi told the House, “The issue had also surfaced in 2011 and again in 2016, when in one case it was found eight Municipal Corporation employees working at a single VIP residence”.

“Despite earlier inquiries, such practices should not continue. Every sanitation worker must be deployed strictly for public work.”

The deployment records came to light following a question raised by a BJP councillor from the VIP belt, Mahesh Inder Sidhu, which revealed glaring disparities across several sectors.

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“I raised this question because it is surprising that there are around 2,000 safai karamcharis deployed across Sectors 1 to 30, yet not all of them are seen working on the ground. There should be complete transparency about where these workers are actually posted,” Sidhu said.

Industrial Area Phase I has 123 sanitation workers, even though officials said eight more are still required, while Sector 7 has 80 workers, with a demand for 13 additional staff.

The uneven deployment was evident in other areas as well, with Sector 29 having 76 workers, Sectors 23 and 16 having 73 each, Sector 8 having 64, Sector 20 having 58, Sector 24 having 56, Sector 11 having 55, and Sector 28 having 53 sanitation workers.

Councillors questioned that as to why in areas of low density so many workers were deployed.

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The Mayor said the verification drive would ascertain the actual place of deployment of every sanitation worker. If any worker is found diverted from official duties or posted at a private residence, the Municipal Corporation will initiate strict action against the officials responsible.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi also said that a proper verification must be carried out to ascertain the situation on the ground.

“Today, councillors representing Sectors 1 to 30 all raised the concern that the number of sanitation workers shown on paper does not match the actual workforce on the ground. This discrepancy must be thoroughly investigated,” Gabi added.

“There are no safai karamcharis in certain sectors. Where are they then?”

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The MC Commissioner asked the staff to submit a report within one week with each worker’s name and the place of deployment.

Congress seeks status report on 20,000 litres of free water

Congress councillors demanded a detailed report on the status of providing 20,000 litres of free water per household every month. They questioned why the benefit had not been extended to residents after the proposed loan for the 24×7 water supply project was scrapped.

The councillors argued that if the project, under which the free water was linked, had been cancelled, there was no reason to deny the benefit to city residents and urged the administration to implement the scheme.

User fee and Solid Waste Management Bylaws approved

The House approved the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Bylaws, 2026, paving the way for stricter enforcement of waste management norms across Chandigarh. The bylaws introduce a comprehensive penalty framework for violations by residents, resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations, commercial establishments, institutions, event organisers and manufacturers, with fines ranging from a few hundred rupees to Rs 1.5 lakh for repeated and serious offences.

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With the House’s approval, residents will now be required to segregate household waste into four categories — biodegradable, non-biodegradable, domestic sanitary waste and special care waste — before handing it over to waste collectors. Failure to comply, along with offences such as littering, illegal dumping, burning waste and improper disposal of construction, demolition, sanitary and horticulture waste, will attract penalties as prescribed under the bylaws.

The approved bylaws also make commercial establishments and institutions accountable for scientific waste management. Hotels, restaurants, RWAs, gated communities, market associations, marriage palaces, clubs, pubs, cinema halls and other establishments will face penalties for violating waste management provisions. Organisers of gatherings involving more than 100 people without adhering to prescribed waste management norms and street vendors violating disposal rules will also be liable for fines.

The bylaws further strengthen the principle of extended producer responsibility by imposing penalties on manufacturers and brand owners who fail to establish mechanisms for collecting packaging waste or violate other waste management provisions. Municipal Corporation officials said the approved bylaws are aimed at improving waste segregation, scientific disposal and overall cleanliness in the city through stricter enforcement and greater accountability.