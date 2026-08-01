Chandigarh mayor warns action if ‘Municipal Corporation staff’ found at VIP residences

Deployment records reveal disparities between the excess deployment of sanitation workers at some sectors and the absence of workers on the ground

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhAug 1, 2026 08:19 PM IST
Congress and AAP Councillors protesting in front of Mayor during MC house meeting at Municipal Corporation Building in Sector 17 Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)Congress and AAP Councillors protesting in front of Mayor during MC house meeting at Municipal Corporation Building in Sector 17 Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Friday warned that strict action would be taken if any Municipal Corporation (MC) staff is found working at a private or VIP residence instead of performing public sanitation duties.

The statement came in the General House Meeting of the civic body on Friday after official deployment records revealed disparities between the excess deployment of sanitation workers at some sectors and the absence of workers on the ground.

Among the residential areas, Sector 22 had the highest deployment with 124 sanitation workers. However, councillors questioned the figures, claiming that not all the workers shown in the records were actually present on the ground and sought to know where the remaining employees were deployed.

The Mayor said every sanitation worker is paid from the public exchequer and is meant to serve the public, not individuals. He announced that the civic body has ordered a physical verification of the deployment of all sanitation workers.

Recalling similar instances in the past, Joshi told the House, “The issue had also surfaced in 2011 and again in 2016, when in one case it was found eight Municipal Corporation employees working at a single VIP residence”.

“Despite earlier inquiries, such practices should not continue. Every sanitation worker must be deployed strictly for public work.”

The deployment records came to light following a question raised by a BJP councillor from the VIP belt, Mahesh Inder Sidhu, which revealed glaring disparities across several sectors.

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“I raised this question because it is surprising that there are around 2,000 safai karamcharis deployed across Sectors 1 to 30, yet not all of them are seen working on the ground. There should be complete transparency about where these workers are actually posted,” Sidhu said.

Industrial Area Phase I has 123 sanitation workers, even though officials said eight more are still required, while Sector 7 has 80 workers, with a demand for 13 additional staff.

The uneven deployment was evident in other areas as well, with Sector 29 having 76 workers, Sectors 23 and 16 having 73 each, Sector 8 having 64, Sector 20 having 58, Sector 24 having 56, Sector 11 having 55, and Sector 28 having 53 sanitation workers.

Councillors questioned that as to why in areas of low density so many workers were deployed.

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The Mayor said the verification drive would ascertain the actual place of deployment of every sanitation worker. If any worker is found diverted from official duties or posted at a private residence, the Municipal Corporation will initiate strict action against the officials responsible.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi also said that a proper verification must be carried out to ascertain the situation on the ground.

“Today, councillors representing Sectors 1 to 30 all raised the concern that the number of sanitation workers shown on paper does not match the actual workforce on the ground. This discrepancy must be thoroughly investigated,” Gabi added.

“There are no safai karamcharis in certain sectors. Where are they then?”

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The MC Commissioner asked the staff to submit a report within one week with each worker’s name and the place of deployment.

Congress seeks status report on 20,000 litres of free water

Congress councillors demanded a detailed report on the status of providing 20,000 litres of free water per household every month. They questioned why the benefit had not been extended to residents after the proposed loan for the 24×7 water supply project was scrapped.

The councillors argued that if the project, under which the free water was linked, had been cancelled, there was no reason to deny the benefit to city residents and urged the administration to implement the scheme.

User fee and Solid Waste Management Bylaws approved

The House approved the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Bylaws, 2026, paving the way for stricter enforcement of waste management norms across Chandigarh. The bylaws introduce a comprehensive penalty framework for violations by residents, resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations, commercial establishments, institutions, event organisers and manufacturers, with fines ranging from a few hundred rupees to Rs 1.5 lakh for repeated and serious offences.

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With the House’s approval, residents will now be required to segregate household waste into four categories — biodegradable, non-biodegradable, domestic sanitary waste and special care waste — before handing it over to waste collectors. Failure to comply, along with offences such as littering, illegal dumping, burning waste and improper disposal of construction, demolition, sanitary and horticulture waste, will attract penalties as prescribed under the bylaws.

The approved bylaws also make commercial establishments and institutions accountable for scientific waste management. Hotels, restaurants, RWAs, gated communities, market associations, marriage palaces, clubs, pubs, cinema halls and other establishments will face penalties for violating waste management provisions. Organisers of gatherings involving more than 100 people without adhering to prescribed waste management norms and street vendors violating disposal rules will also be liable for fines.

The bylaws further strengthen the principle of extended producer responsibility by imposing penalties on manufacturers and brand owners who fail to establish mechanisms for collecting packaging waste or violate other waste management provisions. Municipal Corporation officials said the approved bylaws are aimed at improving waste segregation, scientific disposal and overall cleanliness in the city through stricter enforcement and greater accountability.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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