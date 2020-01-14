Chandigarh Mayor Raj Bala meets officials, says development is priority

Mayor Raj Bala Malik at MC building in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Mayor Raj Bala Malik at MC building in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

On the day one of her office, Mayor Raj Bala Malik met the officials of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, including Commissioner KK Yadav, and discussed about the pertaining issues related to the status of car bazar, cable operators and taxi stands, besides the implementation of the temporary seating arrangements outside eating joints and the listing of the highest revenue cases in the courts. The Mayor said, the issues will be discussed in details in the coming meeting.

In her brief speech, the Mayor expressed the need of time bound work by the corporation and requested all the officers to approach her for any issues related to the MCC and the developmental work of their respective departments.

She said that the overall development of the city was her priority and the unfinished development works will be completed with the co-operation of councillors and officials of the corporation. She said that public participation was also necessary to ensure the beautification of city.

The officials who met the newly-elected Mayor included Deputy Mayor Jagtar Singh Jagga, Special Commissioner Sanjay Jha, Additional Commissioners Anil Garg, Chief Engineer Shailender Singh, Superintending Engineer (B and R) Sanjay Arora, Horticulture Superintending Engineer KP Singh and the executive engineers of the MC.

In her interaction with the officials, Mayor Raj Bala also said that issues should be prepared to take up in the coordination meeting of the UT Administration and the MCC. She said, improvement in Solid Waste Management projects should be in focus for a better rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 and works related to Ward Development Funds should be taken up as priority, under which lights should be provided in the remaining dark spots through village development funds. She added that the IDC projects should be sped up and the officers should be apprised that lights have been provided in total 3,200 points out of 7,200 points and the rest will be provided till march 2020.

Mayor Raj Bala said that development of Manimajra will be taken up in accordance with the development plan of 13 villages under dedicated funds. She said that Deputy Mayor of the MCC will attend all the meetings held by the village development committees.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included the need to identify spots to provide high mast lights in the city, appointment of a consultant to assess replacement of sewerage and storm water pipelines and the work of staffs of the B and R wing.

The Mayor said that action would be taken against the road supervisor and staffers, if the road stretches are found unattended or damaged. She said that officials should ensure that the unevenness of paving areas is also taken up by concerned road supervisors.

Meanwhile, visitors at Mayor Raj Bala’s office, including officials of various associations and unions, had made a beeline with bouquets of red roses.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App