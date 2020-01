Raj Bala Malik is a post-graduate with double PG diploma in public relations and translation. (Express Photo/File) Raj Bala Malik is a post-graduate with double PG diploma in public relations and translation. (Express Photo/File)

Raj Bala Malik, one of the richest councillors and a Jat leader in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, is known for her love for luxury brands and diamonds.

Women councillors frequently talk about how Malik with her richly coloured hair has raised the style quotient of the plebeian Municipal Corporation House with handbags from Prada or Gucci, Swiss watches, Jimmy Choo footwear, toosh shawls, expensive perfumes and solitaires.

Wife of senior advocate R K Malik, who pracitises in the High Court, the mayoral candidate is a post-graduate with double PG diploma in public relations and translation.

She fondly recalls, “I was just 18 when I got married. But Malik sahib (her husband) was very supportive and I continued to study after my marriage in 1973.’’

The couple moved to Chandigarh in 1978, and are well-known residents of the tony Sector 10.

A matriarch with three daughters and two sons, Raj Bala is quite fond of trips abroad, especially to Toronto, where one of her daugghters is based. Her third daughter is married to the son of six-time MLA from Haryana and Congress leader Raghbir Singh Kadian. Her two sons are advocates in the city.

Besides her brands, the mayoral candidate is known for her blunt behaviour. In 2012, when she was the Congress mayor, she didn’t shy away from bluntly pointing out various lapses committed by officers.

Malik was the councillor from Ward No. 1 in the previous term, and was fielded from Ward No. 2 when she shifted to the BJP two years ago.

Fellow councillors in the House often talk in hushed whispers about her kitties worth several lakhs.

When asked about her priorities as the mayor, she told Newsline, “First of all, I will get all the incomplete works completed. Like getting 24X7 water supply completed is my dream. As of now, I haven’t got time to think of other things, but yes, the city will remember me for the development I will undertake as the mayor.”

