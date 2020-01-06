Chandigarh Mayor poll: BJP’s official name not out; Malik, Negi make last-ditch efforts

Raj Bala Malik (left), Heera Negi (File Photos) Raj Bala Malik (left), Heera Negi (File Photos)

From throwing lunch party to getting calls made from their community leaders, last-minute efforts are being made by two BJP women councillors to gather support just few hours before the final name for mayoral candidate is declared. Interestingly, even when the BJP has a majority in the General House, it has not been able to decide a name unanimously despite a few hours left for the day when nomination papers are to be filed.

Sources said after finding some opposition, front-runner Raj Bala Malik threw a lunch party for seven councillors at a hotel in Sector 7 on Sunday to convince some of them to recommend her name. Among these councillors were those who were supporting fellow councillor Heera Negi’s name.

“In person meeting” was called as the BJP has had a ‘risky’ past while discussing things over phone as several audios have been made viral in one context or the other. “In the lunch party were Mayor Kalia, councillors Kanwarjeet Rana, Anil Dubey and Mahesh Inder Sidhu. Other than Kalia, others have been providing their support to Malik,” a source said.

Sources said that Malik is getting her name pushed really hard from Jat leaders in Haryana and Delhi as well.

There was some revolt from BJP councillor Arun Sood’s camp against Malik last evening as they were recommending councillor Sunita Dhawan for the coveted post. But that seems to have got settled now after Malik called up Sood and convinced the group.

Also, something that did not go in councillor Sunita Dhawan’s favour was that the documents wherein she had signed in favour of Asha Jaswal who had filed nomination independently when Davesh Moudgil was announced official candidate, were dispatched to the high command. Dhawan at that time in 2018 had signed as the one who seconded the rebel candidate and those documents were released by the opponents within the party.

Negi whose stand appears to get weakened now is still trying all her contacts from Uttarakhand.

Sources said that MP Kirron Kher had even voiced her sentiments that injustice was happening to Negi all the time. But senior leaders were conveying that most of the councillors are lending their support to Raj Bala Malik and not Negi.

In 2015, Negi was pitted against Congress candidate Poonam Sharma but the former lost the mayoral poll. In 2016, a statement from the BJP came which stated that fielding Negi was a mistake. Negi had then complained to the high command about the fact that she was being maligned.

In 2017 again in the elections of Finance and Contract Committee, Negi lost despite the BJP being in majority. She had at that time been vocal in saying that those councillors holding allegiance to city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon were responsible for her loss.

Meeting in Delhi At 11 am in Delhi, a meeting between party affairs incharge Prabhat Jha and organisation secretary Dinesh Kumar was held on the mayoral candidate. Sources said Malik’s name was being put forth by the majority of the councillors. However, Negi is still making last-minute efforts.

