Mere ko to abhi tak koi aisi sadak nahi mili: Chandigarh mayor on bad roads

Mayor Raj Bala at the press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

Mer ko to abhi tak koi aisi sadak nahi mili, aap batao kahan hai. Chandigarh Mayor Raj Bala Malik bluntly said this when she was asked when bad roads of the city will see repair.

This statement comes even when the condition of roads is pathetic in the city and commuters are suffering.

Malik was addressing a press conference on the ease of living survey. As there was a question in the questionnaire about safe commuting in the city, there was a query from the media on how commuting can be safe when the roads are all potholed.

Initially, Malik tried to ignore the question. However, when the mediaperson asserted that “roads are in a very bad shape”, Malik said,

“Mere ko to abhi tak koi aisi sadak nahi mili. Aap batao kahan hai. Hum karenge fir. (I have not found any such road till now. You tell me where it is and we will get it repaired then.)

As the media persons pointed out that the mayor should come with them to see that most of the roads are completely non-motorable, Malik said, “Nahi, aap verbally batao mujhe. (No you please tell me verbally which all roads are in a bad shape).” When she was listed a few, she said, “We will get them done. In fact, work cannot be done in winters, that is why.”

Additional Commissioner Anil Garg then came to her support and said, “No other city has good roads the way Chandigarh does. We are much ahead of all other cities. Yes, there are a few roads which are bad. They will be repaired soon. Now even UT Adviser has given the go-ahead so they will be done soon.”

A road in Chandigarh

The Opposition said that the mayor travels from her posh Sector 10 to Sector 17 and that is why she doesn’t find any bad road.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said that people are getting hurt and feeling the bump due to potholes everywhere. “She will get to know about roads only when she takes a round of the city. When she travels in her luxury car from Sector 10 to Sector 17 and then back, how will she get to know what people are suffering from?. Just to even step near the dumping ground, she wants staff to make her wear boot covers so that her footwear doesn’t get spoilt. So you can imagine how public-friendly she must be,” he said.

He added, “The situation of the roads in the entire city is bad. Not just colonies but all other urban belts, except for the roads that lead to the offices of the top brass, are bad. There was a death at Hallomajra as well but it doesn’t wake them up. They can’t even do proper patchwork.”

Chhabra alleged that the Municipal Corporation will take up only that work where it wants to mint money. “Now was there any requirement for purchasing imported LEDs? Are LEDs more important or roads?” he asked.

Chandigarh Newsline had reported how an amount of Rs 120 crore that was approved for recarpeting of Chandigarh roads for fiscal year 2019-20 but actual expenditure that was incurred by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation from April 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, was just Rs 31.54 crore.

