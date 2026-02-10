‘Har Ghar, Har Dawar Swachhta Ki Dastak’ drive: Chandigarh Mayor, MC Commissioner visit households: ‘strictly follow waste segregation guidelines’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Sunday launched an awareness campaign “Har Ghar, Har Dawar Swachhta Ki Dastak” under the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 to generate mass awareness about cleanliness, scientific waste management and sustainable living practices.
Mayor Saurabh Joshi formally launched the campaign at the Community Centre in Sector 15 in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, Councillor Gurbax Rawat, Joint Commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta, and office bearers of various market welfare associations and resident welfare associations (RWAs).
Addressing the gathering, Joshi said, “Cleanliness begins at home. Active participation of citizens is the cornerstone of success in Swachh Survekshan.” He urged residents to strictly adhere to waste segregation norms, reduce waste generation, and adopt in-house composting to minimise the amount of garbage sent to dumping grounds.
The mayor appealed to residents to make cleanliness a daily habit and work collectively to preserve Chandigarh’s identity as a clean and green city.
The Commissioner said, “Cleanliness drives can achieve lasting results only with strong public cooperation. Citizens play a crucial role in helping municipal authorities effectively implement the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules.”
The Commissioner also stressed the importance of home composting, stating, “It strengthens the city’s cleanliness drive while offering long-term environmental and economic advantages.”
As part of the initiative, Municipal Corporation teams will conduct door-to-door outreach programmes across the city to interact with residents and sensitise them about waste segregation at source. They will also distribute pamphlets detailing proper waste management practices.
After the launch, the mayor and the Commissioner visited several households in Sector 15 and appealed to residents to strictly follow waste segregation guidelines and motivate others in their neighbourhoods to adopt the same practices.
They urged residents to segregate waste into four different categories and encouraged them to adopt zero-waste practices at the household level.
MC officials sensitise residents on the importance of organising zero-waste events, reducing food wastage, and adopting home composting using kitchen and vegetable waste, explaining that home composting not only reduces the load on dumping sites but also provides environmental and economic benefits to households.
Laying special emphasis on ensuring zero-waste practices in markets and commercial areas, officials urged shopkeepers and vendors to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and ensure proper disposal and segregation of waste generated in market spaces.
Highlighting the social and environmental benefits of reuse and recycling, the mayor encouraged residents to donate old and usable items such as shoes, crockery, clothes, books and other household goods through MC Chandigarh’s ‘Swachh Sawari’ initiative. “These items are refurbished and distributed to the needy through One Rupee Stores, promoting cleanliness along with social welfare,” he said.
The mayor urged citizens to avoid single-use plastic, dispose of plastic waste responsibly, and switch to environmentally friendly alternatives in their daily lives.
