‘Har Ghar, Har Dawar Swachhta Ki Dastak’ drive: Chandigarh Mayor, MC Commissioner visit households: ‘strictly follow waste segregation guidelines’

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Sunday launched an awareness campaign “Har Ghar, Har Dawar Swachhta Ki Dastak” under the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 to generate mass awareness about cleanliness, scientific waste management and sustainable living practices.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi formally launched the campaign at the Community Centre in Sector 15 in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, Councillor Gurbax Rawat, Joint Commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta, and office bearers of various market welfare associations and resident welfare associations (RWAs).

Addressing the gathering, Joshi said, “Cleanliness begins at home. Active participation of citizens is the cornerstone of success in Swachh Survekshan.” He urged residents to strictly adhere to waste segregation norms, reduce waste generation, and adopt in-house composting to minimise the amount of garbage sent to dumping grounds.