Chandigarh mayor launches ‘plastic-free city’ campaign

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon launched a ‘plastic-free city’ campaign under the Mission Swachh Chandigarh at Plaza in Sector 17 here on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councilor Saurabh Joshi, office-bearers of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Traders’ Association, Sector 17 and representatives of Market Welfare Associations were present on the occasion.

The mayor emphasised the need to abolish plastic from routine life. She said that technology should be explored to reduce plastic usage in the city and also urged the citizens to adopt jute and cloth bags in place of plastic. She said that a ban on plastic items cannot be successful without the cooperation of people, especially the shopkeepers/businessmen.

The mayor also launched a signature campaign to raise awareness and encourage citizens to reduce the use of plastic.