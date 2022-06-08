Chandigarh mayor launches campaign for park upkeep

Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur launched the ‘Hamare Parks, Hamari Pehchaan’ campaign in a bid to clean all the neighborhood parks in the city by involving area councillors and local citizens in their respective areas, here on Tuesday. Mayor, accompanied by Harpreet Kaur Babla, area councillor of ward no. 10, launched the campaign at a park in Sector 27, by cleaning footpaths, flowerbeds and corners of the park.

Anindita Mitra, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, accompanied by Anju Katyal, area councillor, ward no. 22, cleaned Terraced Garden, Sector 33, with senior citizens and local residents. During the cleaning, the Commissioner directed the engineers to plug illegal openings of storm water disposal pipes of different properties at the garden and issue challan against violators.

All councillors participated in the campaign in their respective wards. The councillors praised efforts of gardeners in maintaining cleanliness and thanked them by giving flower buds besides handing safety equipment for cleaning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that parks are the hallmark of a city and they need to be groomed by joining hands together. She also urged to not throw waste inside parks.

She said the MC has developed parks by providing walking tracks, footpaths, musical fountains, LED lights, huts, benches, play equipment besides open air gyms. She added that only with collective effort can neighbourhood parks be maintained.