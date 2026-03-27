Chandigarh Mayor flags staff crunch, revenue concerns in letter to UT Administrator

The Mayor further pressed for expediting Chandigarh’s inclusion under the 6th Delhi Finance Commission, a proposal pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Raising concerns over administrative bottlenecks and declining revenues, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has written to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking urgent intervention to strengthen the functioning of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh.

In his communication, the Mayor highlighted key issues impacting governance, many of which were earlier flagged during a recent Advisory Council meeting. He stressed that with Chandigarh’s expanding population and MC’s jurisdiction now covering the entire city, the administrative workload has increased significantly across departments such as solid waste management, vendor regulation, taxation, public grievances and village administration.

Pointing to a shortage of senior officers, Joshi said the corporation currently has only two HCS/PCS/DANICS officers against the earlier norm of three, affecting decision-making and slowing service delivery. He urged adequate deputation of officers to meet the growing administrative demands.