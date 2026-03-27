Chandigarh Mayor flags staff crunch, revenue concerns in letter to UT Administrator

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Raising concerns over administrative bottlenecks and declining revenues, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has written to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking urgent intervention to strengthen the functioning of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh.
In his communication, the Mayor highlighted key issues impacting governance, many of which were earlier flagged during a recent Advisory Council meeting. He stressed that with Chandigarh’s expanding population and MC’s jurisdiction now covering the entire city, the administrative workload has increased significantly across departments such as solid waste management, vendor regulation, taxation, public grievances and village administration.
Pointing to a shortage of senior officers, Joshi said the corporation currently has only two HCS/PCS/DANICS officers against the earlier norm of three, affecting decision-making and slowing service delivery. He urged adequate deputation of officers to meet the growing administrative demands.
The Mayor also sought the appointment of a regular Chief Engineer, noting that key civic works including roads, public health, electrical systems and sanitation require dedicated technical supervision. The existing arrangement of additional charge, he said, was hampering efficiency and delaying execution of development projects.
Flagging financial stress, Joshi raised concerns over a sharp decline in revenue following the reduction in cow cess rates in 2023. He said the move had led to nearly an 80 per cent drop in collections, adversely affecting cow welfare measures such as fodder, healthcare, shelter management and a proposed veterinary facility at Raipur Kalan. He urged a revision of cess rates in the upcoming Excise Policy.
The Mayor further pressed for expediting Chandigarh’s inclusion under the 6th Delhi Finance Commission, a proposal pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs. He also called for the release of the Municipal Corporation’s due share under the provisions of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1976, including revenues from stamp duty, motor vehicle tax, electricity duty and entertainment tax.
To improve long-term financial sustainability, Joshi proposed exploring additional revenue streams such as a nominal cow cess on property registrations and rationalisation of vehicle-related charges, on the lines of other cities.
Emphasising urgency, the Mayor urged the Administrator to convene a meeting at the earliest, stating that timely intervention is crucial for ensuring efficient civic service delivery and achieving the goal of a “Viksit Chandigarh.”
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