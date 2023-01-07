Hinting at a tie-up with the Congress, AAP councillor on Friday released a statement stating the “Opposition is united”, and that the entire Opposition has come together set to defeat the BJP candidate, in the upcoming mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky while speaking to The Indian Express said, “We have not aligned with anyone and have not decided any future course of action. Our meeting is going to take place on the issue with Harish Chaudhary and Pawan Bansal with all our councillors”.

AAP councillor Prem Lata said that she is confident of the AAP getting its mayor this time. The mayoral elections are scheduled to be held on January 17 at 11am, where the senior and deputy mayors will also be elected. Both AAP and BJP have 14 councillors each.

However, to BJP’s credit, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher is also the ex-officio member of the Municipal Corporation House and has one vote taking the BJP toll to 15. At the same time, AAP and Congress are likely to tie up for the polls. Congress has six votes.

Prem Lata’s statement on Friday gave a near-confirmation on the two parties tying up to defeat the BJP.