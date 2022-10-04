scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Chandigarh Mayor dedicates to public second rejuvenated Amrit Sarovar

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur said that PM Modi had launched the mission aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur (File)

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Monday dedicated to the public second rejuvenated ‘Amrit Sarovar’ of Chandigarh at Sarangpur village as part of the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ aimed at the conservation of water.

Kaur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the mission aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the target to complete the work has been fixed as August 15, 2023.

She said that the MC under this mission planned to rejuvenate three abandoned water bodies at Kaimbwala, Sarangpur and Khuda Alisher. The water body at Kaimbwala had already rejuvenated and dedicated to public on August 15 this year and the work on rejuvenation of third water body at Khuda Alisher village is in progress and shall be completed by the end of this month.

The Mayor said that the MC has further planned to rejuvenate fourth water body at Dadumajra village and the work will be completed before August 15, 2023. The MC will also hoist the flag on the water body at sarovar at Dadumajra village on August 15 next year.

She said this water body is spread on area of 0.75 acres and has capacity of holding 6000Cum water. This water body was abandoned and a lot of vegetation had grown up around it when it was transferred to the MC in 2019. The MC has spent around Rs 30 lakh to rejuvenate this water body. The walls of water body, lights, hut for residents, benches, pathway around the water body have been provided for the public. This water body will also raise the depleted ground water level and avoid flooding in village.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 07:09:35 am
